When climate met culture in Baku

To spend time at the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Baku, held across the city between November 11 and November 22, was to soak in an atmosphere where the urgent need to address climate change dominated every aspect. COP29, as the convention is more commonly known, follows last year's COP28 which was successfully hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed was among the world’s powerful leaders who attended the conference in Azerbaijan’s capital recently, reiterating his commitment to “build a sustainable future for all”.

The Emirate made its cultural presence felt at the influential annual climate gathering in other ways too. Thanks to an initiative supported by the Swiss Association of Women and Empowerment (SAWE) and the Ras Al-Khaimah-based Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, two Emirati craftswomen got a unique opportunity to present their traditional crafts at COP29, forging a symbolic connection between the two summits and underscoring the importance of unwavering global commitment and unprecedented cultural diplomacy in a world teetering on the edge of climate emergency.

Mounted at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, 'Climates and Carpets' featured works celebrating the traditional Al-Talli hand-weaving craft from the UAE. Known for its vibrant colours and intricate design patterns, Al-Talli is an important part of Emirati cultural heritage and is used to adorn a variety of women’s garments, from wedding dresses and formal attire to everyday clothing. These skills have been passed down through generations in the UAE.

Most of us understand the UN Climate Change Conference as a place that buzzes with discussions on pressing issues like global warming, sustainability, green energy and planetary preservation and while that's true, it is also a platform where climate frequently meets culture. As the two women from the UAE brought the motifs, cultural talismans and heritage from their land to a global platform such as COP29, it was a reminder that art transcends boundaries and once again, an affirmation of the universality of human creativity.

"Art provides a sanctuary for contemplation. It's a space where we can pause, absorb, engage and more importantly, connect with different cultures," remarks Victoria Desyat, founder and president of the Geneva-based SAWE. It is one of the unique organisations that has been working at the intersection of culture and climate. Through its different initiatives at the COP29 this year, it has proved that art, culture and even technology can harness social support for the cause of climate change and help draw attention towards the 21st century’s biggest emergency. "Art has a unique power. It moves us, awakens our empathy, and inspires us to imagine a future we can all share sustainably. Through creativity and the intersection of art and technology, we raise awareness and create immersive experiences that bring the urgency of the climate crisis to life. By harnessing innovation, we can build a world where technology and art work together to reimagine a future that prioritises harmony with nature, inspiring us all to act for a shared, sustainable future. Climate change is a call to action not just for policymakers but for every visionary," explains Desyat, who had organised last year's '17 Faces of Action' in Dubai — a travelling global photography exhibition at COP28 which served as an ode to the power of 17 Emirati women leaders.

Elsewhere at COP29, another of SAWE's shows aptly titled 'Participate' — held in partnership with the United Nations Geneva, Heydar Aliyev Centre and IDEA Public Association led by Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev's daughter Leyla Aliyeva — saw AI tools reimagine iconic paintings of the modern world. Landmark works such as Claude Monet's 'Water Lilies', Paul Cézanne's 'Mont Sainte-Victoire seen from Bellevue' and Thomas Moran's 'The Mosquito Trail, Rocky Mountains', were used to highlight the importance of nature and encourage humans to cultivate a more conscious approach towards Mother Earth. SAWE specialises in organising international exhibitions on governmental levels, partnering often with the United Nations to celebrate extraordinary women achievers from across the globe. “Our projects are dedicated to empowering people from around the world, inspiring young girls and women through the transformative power of art, education, cultural heritage, and digital innovation," adds Desyat. With AI and other forms of new technology making rapid strides in the past few years, SAWE is increasingly focussing on projects that can play a pivotal role in empowering women and children through technology. At COP29's Blue Zone, it launched the MISSION app, which allowed users to ask AI animated characters questions about Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), in an interactive and fun way. The idea was to use the power of art for empowerment and education, bringing creativity and technology together to make learning engaging and accessible.