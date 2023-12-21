What is the best family car for four in Dubai? Hear it from this Ukrainian expat

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 3:36 PM

When did you move to Dubai and what do you enjoy the most about this city?

I moved to Dubai in 2013 and it was truly love at first sight. Dubai, for me, is the perfect blend of a city. It is not just about the grandeur of skyscrapers or luxury shopping; it integrates international business opportunities with breathtaking leisure and endless entertainment options.

What do you do for work?

I am the art director in the marketing department of a property development company. In this role, I am responsible for the creation of marketing campaigns for both the company and its sub-brands. My journey in Dubai began ten years ago when I first joined as a graphic designer. Over the years, I've seen significant growth in my career and personal development while being part of Dubai's vibrant professional community.

What kind of car-related activities do you enjoy?

I find joy in activities such as road trips, be it as a driver or passenger. The freedom to stop anywhere, grab some snacks, capture moments with photos, or just stare at scenic views makes any journey truly enjoyable.

What made you purchase your vehicle?

As a family woman, my decision to purchase a car was driven by the need for a spacious, yet prestigious sedan, given that I have two children. The Infiniti Q70 stood out as a practical choice, not just because of its spaciousness and comfort, but its ease of maintenance too. Additionally, I have a fondness for fast cars, and my Infiniti, with its powerful 3.7L engine, perfectly combines speed with driving comfort.

What do you like most about your car and what could be improved?

I genuinely appreciate most aspects of my car. It's exceptionally comfortable, spacious, reliable, and powerful, offering great value for the price. Currently, I'm satisfied with its overall quality. I wouldn't alter a thing about this vehicle.

What does your car mean to you?

My car is a comfortable means of transportation that allows me and my family to reach any destination easily and at my own pace. I enjoy driving it, and I consistently choose it over taxis for the convenience and comfort it provides.

If money were no object what car or SUV would you have in your garage?

If money were no object, my dream garage would have not just one, but two vehicles. The Maserati GranTurismo would be my choice for daily driving, thanks to its exquisite appearance. On the weekends or when the kids are with me, the Lamborghini Urus would be my ride of choice. It’s an SUV that satisfies my passion for power and practicality.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: