What is holistic wellness?

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 9:34 PM

American author Esther Hicks once said: “Health is not just about what you’re eating. It’s also about what you’re thinking and saying.”

Fortunately, in our fast-paced world, the pursuit of wellness has evolved into a comprehensive journey that transcends mere physical health. Wellness today encompasses a holistic approach to living, integrating the mind and body to achieve a harmonious balance. According to Statista, this growing awareness has fuelled a surge in the wellness industry, with its global market size reaching over $4.3 trillion (about Dh15 trillion) in 2020. This is projected to rise to $7 trillion by 2025.

Emirati entrepreneurs Raisa Al Fahim and Faiza Al Ankar, who are the co-founders of Breathe Wellness Studio, emphasise that holistic wellness involves integrating practices into daily life that promote mindfulness, stress management, and self-care.

Al Fahim explains: “Holistic wellness is about nurturing one’s whole self in a balanced and harmonious way. And this is essential in today’s fast-paced era. As people become more aware of the importance of a balanced lifestyle, holistic wellness is becoming central to achieving long-term health and happiness.”

The mind and body link

It is increasingly evident that mental and physical health are intricately linked. Stress, a prevalent issue in today’s society, has been identified as a significant factor impacting overall well-being. According to a 2021 Gallup survey, 41 percent of adults across 122 countries report experiencing high levels of stress. Afghanistan leads with the highest stress levels at 68 percent, closely followed by the US at 53 percent.

Al Fahim says: “Chronic stress can manifest physically as tension or illness in the body, while spiritual disconnection might lead to a sense of emptiness or lack of purpose, which can, in turn, affect mental and emotional well-being. At our studio, we focus on practices that align these three elements, such as mindfulness meditation, which calms the mind; yoga, which strengthens the body; and community activities that nourish the spirit. When all three are in balance, a person is more likely to experience a sense of overall well-being.”

Al Ankar emphasises this integrated approach. She notes: “At our studio, we focus on movement, not just physical movement but also mental. Through meditation, we push our clients to think creatively and differently. Through slower types of yoga, like ‘yin’ yoga, we allow clients to connect to their bodies more deeply and create space through stretching for healing in muscle fibres to take place. Lastly, we harness the power derived from taking a moment for ourselves daily. Taking a conscious choice to do something small for ourselves will nourish the soul, whether it is to breathe mindfully, do a deep stretch, or [keep a] journal, it will leave you feeling closer to yourself, recharged and ready to give work your all.”

Tech and wellness One of the most exciting trends in holistic wellness right now is the integration of technology with traditional practices. For example, guided meditation apps, virtual reality mindfulness experiences, and wearable devices like the “whoop” or “aura ring” offer innovative ways to monitor and manage wellness by tracking sleep and stress levels. Additionally, the resurgence of ancient practices such as sound healing and breathwork within modern wellness routines are gaining popularity, offering profound benefits for the mind and the body.

Al Fahim reflects on how she integrates wellness principles into her own routine: “I begin my day with my morning prayer, which not only centres me but also sets a positive tone for what lies ahead. Throughout the day, I stay mindful by taking short breaks to breathe deeply and refocus. Regular exercise is important to me, so I either get my workout in after work or, on more exhausting days, enjoy long walks around the neighbourhood with my brother.

“I always listen to my body, opting for exercises that feel right and don’t cause unnecessary stress. In the evenings, I wind down by spending quality time with loved ones, followed by a soothing night routine that includes skincare, taking vitamins, and journaling. These practices are essential in keeping me grounded and aligned with the holistic wellness values I live by.”