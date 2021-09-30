What are 'switch words' and how to use them

Let’s travel back to the 18th century collection of Middle Eastern folktales. You may remember The Thousand and One Nights and the legend of ‘Aladdin’, ‘Sinbad the Sailor’ and ‘Ali Baba’. Ali Baba, the poor woodcutter, secretly watched 40 thieves hide their booty in a cave, and learnt that the cave only opened to one verbal command “Open, Sesame!” He mustered the courage to chant those words himself and magically opened the doors to immense riches, abundance and wealth, and lived happily ever after. Call it a happy accident, but some say that the origin of ‘word magic’ was born with this story.

“Open Sesame” became a buzzword for children around to unlock something seemingly valuable and important.

Every word has power, and carries an energy. Japanese scientist Masaru Emoto has even performed some fascinating experiments around the effect of words on water crystals.

In the early 1900s, author James T. Mangan wrote about how language and words can bridge the “apartness” of our conscious and subconscious to manifest our dreams and goals. To put it simply, on a conscious level, we may want to become the next Jeff Bezos, but subconsciously we may carry patterns of self-doubt or self-sabotage. So our conscious and subconscious minds are aiming for two different things, and we don’t know it.

In his book, The Secret of Perfect Living, Mangan introduced mantra-like affirmations called ‘switch words’ that surpass conscious thinking and reach the subconscious mind directly, to help you manifest all that you desire — money, creativity, self-healing and success.

These are not literal words. They are counterintuitive, powerful and uniquely chosen words that switch on your subconscious. They flip a switch in your beliefs and behaviour at a deep level so you connect with your goals and ultimately attract what you truly want in life.

Sounds too magical? So what? We all could do with some magic in our lives, and there’s literally nothing to lose.

How to use switch words?

There are many ways to use switch words. First, you’d need a list of switch words, and pick the ones you want to practice.

You can write them down repeatedly on a piece of paper, meditate on it silently or chant aloud in sets of 10, 28 or 108. Or simply use them when you need to. Try them all, or just use the one that resonates with you. Most importantly, allow the switch. Set up a calm space in your mind with an intention to receive the benefit, have an open mind.

My first success story was with the switch word REACH, and I am often muttering ‘REACH’ multiple times whilst looking for a lost item or even a parking spot. It has always worked!

To focus your attention and increase awareness, ALERT can be chanted repeatedly.

When creating something of rare value, PEARL will add a beautiful shift to your creative energy.

When you have meticulous, repetitive work, your switch word is NEXT.

To attract abundance, the switch word is COUNT.

DIVINE BONUS: To attract unexpected gifts or abundance. DIVINE can be placed with ORDER too, to invite motivation.

TOGETHER: A master switch word. Use it by itself or add it to another switch word to magnify its effect. Try TOGETHER-DIVINE-COUNT to attract financial abundance.

Your charm isn’t working and the conversation has gone cold? Try the switch word BLUSH to bring warmth to the chat.

Are you missing an important perspective? The switch word OWL shifts the energy to see what the owl sees.

GOLDEN SUNRISE: Helps to ease and cure unwanted sluggishness, tiredness, trauma, tension, nervousness, dusk and procrastination.

We all walk into places with heavy, sometimes negative, energies. Clear the space with the switch word SAGE to keep your mind space uncluttered.

When negative thoughts and words pop up, use PURGE-CANCEL to expel the unwanted thoughts.

And lastly, not quite switch words but a beautifully powerful phrase to shift your energy is “How does it get any better than this”, which is taken from Access Consciousness. Use it when something good happens or even when something not-so-good happens (asking the Universe to show you how life can get better than this) and watch the magic unfold.

Real life can get dull, sad and mundane, and sometimes the best way to deal with reality is to throw in a little magic. You never know — it just might work!

