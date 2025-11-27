A look inside the UAE's new 'Longevity Residences'

Billionaire entrepreneurs’ interest in staying young has been well chronicled. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Peter Thiel of PayPal and Sam Altman of OpenAI have all been reported to have invested millions of dollars in anti-ageing companies to fund longevity research. ‘Immortality’ seems to be topmost on everyone’s minds these days—last month, even Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were caught discussing how human organs could be repeatedly transplanted to maintain one’s youth and the possibility of living until 150, in a ‘hot mic’ moment when they met in Beijing. But who wouldn’t want to live forever? We all try, with varying degrees of success, by eating well and exercising.

But pursuing the idea of longevity in a serious way, by opting for therapies that sound like tongue twisters and locking oneself in tanks, was seen as the sport of the affluent—something which the rich could afford to be preoccupied with. Cut to today, where there is a flourishing ‘longevity industry’ with clinics, centres and more recently, futuristic homes that come embedded with systems and features that seem to derive their names from sci-fi novels—cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers and red-light therapy.

Munir Al Deraawi, founder and CEO of real estate agency Orla Properties, knows of about six projects that have been launched over the last 18 months in the UAE and been “positioning themselves around biohacking, preventive health or longevity concepts, moving beyond standard wellness offerings”. “This is far more than a fad,” he says in an email.

“We are seeing integrated longevity centres, such as at Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina, featuring residents-only access to hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers and whole-body cryotherapy,” he points out. Other projects like Émerge Residences have “private biohacking suites with dedicated contrast therapy circuits and floatation pods” and developments like Treppan Serenique “offer specialised recovery lounges with IV drip stations and infrared saunas.”

Longevity living, he continues, has shed its image as a niche concept to emerge as a ‘distinct property category’ in the UAE, thanks to its significant population of wealthy individuals and the country’s aim to become a global magnet for medical tourism and cutting-edge healthcare technology. “The ultimate luxury asset is now considered to be health and time,” he says. “Wellness and longevity are fundamental, non-negotiable components of the high-net-worth lifestyle.”

'Longevity’ residences in the UAE

So what exactly is a ‘longevity’ residence? Experts explain that such homes are designed to enhance the all-round wellbeing of its residents—both physical and mental. It’s built with sustainable materials and has an architecture that blends science, sophisticated technology and style in its blueprint. Real estate developers behind such projects describe their clientele as being well-travelled, updated on global wellness trends, with a deep appreciation for homes that merge privacy, luxury, smart technology and wellness.

In September this year, Elysian Developments launched its “longevity-focused residential project” Émerge Residences, at Meydan Avenue. Noman Mahmood, co-founder, Elysian Developments, explains that “full construction is scheduled to commence before the end of 2025 and the handover is planned for Q4 2027”.

It comes equipped with private cold plunges, outdoor saunas, plunge pools and the Elysian Longevity Clubhouse (open to both residents and the public) where people can choose from an array of treatments, like cryotherapy, contrast therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and red-light therapy. Émerge Residences, he explains, was “conceived as a wellness-driven infrastructure from the very first sketch” and was developed by teams of architects, MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) engineers, and health consultants who worked on bringing such therapies into their residences.

“We began studying global longevity trends and collaborating with experts in wellness architecture and performance therapy,” he explains. “Our team then translated these insights into spatial and sensory design—analysing how light moves through a space, how temperature affects energy levels, how the quality of water affects an individual’s life, and how residents transition between activity and recovery zones within their homes.”

Last month, Vincitore Realty announced the launch of Vincitore Wellness Estate—it was launched on November 20 in Dubai. “With 90 per cent of our lives spent indoors, we saw that real estate could play a much bigger role in people’s overall health and longevity,” explains Veer Doshi, MD & CEO, Vincitore Realty. “This gave birth to the idea of ‘Wellness per Square Foot’, where every inch of architecture contributes to a healthier, happier, and longer life.”

The project, spread across over 200,000 square feet, has what they describe as the “world’s first1-kilometre floating forest” and other features like Himalayan salt therapy caves, infrared saunas, sound therapy rooms, Turkish hammams, hydrotherapy, IV therapy lounges and smart-mirror wellness studios. It’s wellness villas were designed in collaboration with doctors, scientists and global wellness experts, adds Desai. “Wellness real estate,” he says, “is becoming one of the most sought-after lifestyle investments.”

SHA Residences Emirates Island, which was launched in 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2027, is located on Al Jurf Island. “Residents can enjoy... longevity-focused facilities including hydrotherapy, a mind and body pavilion (where yoga, meditation, mindfulness and Pilates will be on offer), and a ‘healthy nutrition’ pavilion with restaurants and markets featuring organic, farm-to-table cuisine,” explains Michal Hansen, Partner-Head of Exclusive Project Sales, Knight Frank Mena. (The company leads the sales and advisory operations). There are longevity specialists and also circadian lighting to help regulate sleep-wake cycles, he adds.

“The UAE is witnessing a growing shift towards purpose-driven, health-conscious living,” explains Hansen. “Today, buyers are seeking homes that combine design excellence, wellness integration and enduring value.”

Building ‘longevity’ that lasts

If longevity residences are to be long-lasting successes, real estate developers of repute should develop projects that are based on actual science, backed by proper licenses, and not marketing gimmicks, say market observers.

Munir Al Deraawi points out that the main challenges of sustaining such projects are related to technical integration, seamless execution and operation. “Like ensuring that cryotherapy, oxygen and thermal systems and so on can coexist with standard residential utilities,” he elaborates. Moreover, projects with such high-tech systems, like cryotherapy units, hyperbaric oxygen chambers and air and water purification, are expensive to build and maintain. And the UAE’s hot and humid climate poses additional challenges. “If the facilities are not properly maintained and operated by licensed professionals, the promise fails quickly, which could ultimately damage the sector’s credibility,” he points out.

But developers have foreseen such challenges, he adds, and invested in reliable systems. For example, multi-stage filters such as HEPA and activated carbon, with energy recovery ventilation units for fresh air. “While the UAE offers the ideal infrastructure and buyer profile, success depends entirely on a commitment to building and managing these facilities with genuine, long-term seriousness,” he says.

