The true cost of Ozempic, Mounjaro and other easy weight-loss fixes

In our image-obsessed culture‭, ‬the pursuit of physical perfection is often mistaken for health‭, ‬fuelling a stream of so-called miracle cures‭; ‬quick fixes promising to transform our appearance without the difficult‭, ‬messy work of true healing‭. ‬Among these‭, ‬few have captured imaginations as forcefully as the new weight-loss injections‭. ‬

Originally developed to manage type 2‭ ‬diabetes‭, ‬GLP-1‭ ‬drugs like Ozempic‭, ‬Mounjaro and Wegovy are now being widely prescribed off-label for rapid‭, ‬visible weight loss‭. ‬These medications work by suppressing appetite and slowing digestion‭, ‬producing dramatic‭ ‬results where body weight can drop by 15‭ ‬to 20‭ ‬percent in a few months‭. ‬Yet behind the marketing campaigns and transformation photos‭, ‬a troubling story is unfolding‭, ‬marked by digestive distress‭, ‬emotional volatility‭, ‬and an ill body‭.‬

At Paracelsus Recovery‭, ‬we have seen an increase in clients struggling with eating disorders‭, ‬digestive dysfunction‭, ‬and mental‭ ‬health challenges linked to these injections‭. ‬The pattern is clear‭: ‬what begins as a hopeful promise of control often evolves into a cycle of shame‭, ‬dependence‭, ‬and gut damage that is far more difficult to repair than it was to cause‭.‬

Those Gut Feelings

The gut is often called the second brain‭, ‬and for good reason‭. ‬Housing over 100‭ ‬million nerve cells‭, ‬producing neurotransmitters‭ ‬like serotonin and maintaining constant communication with the central nervous system‭, ‬the gut plays a pivotal role in overall‭ ‬wellbeing‭. ‬Gut disruption reflects in increased anxiety‭, ‬exhaustion‭, ‬and inability to shake a feeling of impending doom‭. ‬

The problem with weight loss jabs is that they don’t just reduce hunger‭; ‬they actively disrupt the digestive process‭. ‬By slowing gastric emptying‭, ‬they can cause nausea‭, ‬vomiting‭,‬‭ ‬diarrhoea, ‬constipation‭, ‬bloating‭, ‬and cramping‭. ‬In clinical trials‭, ‬up to 70‭ ‬per cent of participants reported gastrointestinal‭ ‬side effects‭, ‬some so severe‭, ‬they had to stop treatment‭. ‬These are common‭, ‬predictable outcomes of a drug that fundamentally alters how the gut works‭.‬

Chronic gut dysfunction triggers elevated cortisol levels‭, ‬weakens immunity‭, ‬disturbs hormonal balance‭ ‬and impairs the gut-brain axis‭; ‬the essential communication pathway between digestion and mental health‭. ‬As a member of our advisory board‭, ‬neuroscientist and Nobel Laureate‭, ‬Dr‭. ‬Thomas Südhof‭, ‬reminds us‭, ‬“It is all connected‭. ‬The gut‭, ‬the brain‭, ‬the emotions‭. ‬What affects one inevitably shapes the others‭.‬”

Hence‭, ‬while many turn to these injections to appear more in control and polished‭, ‬in reality they are often grappling with unpredictable bowel movements‭, ‬painful bloating‭, ‬and a nervous system pushed to its limits‭. ‬It’s ironic­—‭ ‬in pursuit of perfection‭, ‬people are undermining the very system that sustains their well-being‭.‬

When Eating Feels Optional‭ ‬

The appetite suppression caused by these drugs also leads to a disconnect from natural hunger cues‭. ‬Eating can start to feel optional‭; ‬some individuals forget to eat entirely while others experience guilt for simply wanting food‭. ‬This apparent discipline frequently masks a deeper dissociation from the body‭, ‬a pursuit of an external image rather than internal health‭.‬

We commonly observe clients falling into harmful cycles of over-restriction‭, ‬obsessive calorie counting or binge eating when the‭ ‬medication wears off and appetite returns suddenly‭. ‬When weight returns‭, ‬the emotional fallout is intense‭. ‬Many internalise failure‭, ‬unaware that they were never provided with the psychological tools necessary for sustainable change‭. ‬This leads to a renewed reliance on the drug and a growing alienation from one’s own body‭, ‬further perpetuating a hijacking of your digestive and emotional systems‭. ‬This is high-functioning distress masquerading as health‭.‬

Health Isn’t Perfect

True healing offers no shortcuts‭. ‬It demands presence‭, ‬patience‭, ‬and a willingness to sit in discomfort‭. ‬It requires learning to‭ ‬bear our own minds and bodies‭. ‬No syringe can teach nourishment or build resilience through gradual‭, ‬sustained attention to one’s own singular pain‭.‬

I have worked with some of the world’s most high-achieving individuals‭, ‬and have learned that true wellness is not about appearance‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬when we speak of health‭ ‬as a luxury‭, ‬we cannot let ourselves indulge in cheap tricks‭. ‬Real luxury is about living in a body that functions well‭, ‬digests calmly‭, ‬and supports a clear mind‭. ‬

This kind of wellness isn’t glamorous‭, ‬and it won’t show up in before-and-after photos‭. ‬But it gives you something no drug is built to offer‭: ‬freedom‭. ‬Because the truth is‭, ‬most‭ ‬drugs aren’t made to heal you‭. ‬They’re made to keep you coming back‭.‬