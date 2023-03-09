Top 5 bio-hacking tips that increase productivity

A change in lifestyle can go a long way in helping you reach the top of your game

By Alisha Moopen Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 5:27 PM

No two people are alike. From lifestyle to individual habits, especially the way our bodies respond to these variations, everything is unique. When it comes to fitness and nutrition, different things work for different people, hence the bio-individuality approach.

The new do-it-yourself biology trend, biohacking, is a great way to make incremental changes to our bodies, diets, and lifestyles to improve health and well-being. These include the more traditional habits that you may not even think of as biohacking, such as yoga and meditation, eating healthy, spending time in nature, finding exercise you enjoy, sleeping well, and using biohacking supplements. By making a few changes through nutrition, lifestyle, and environmental factors, biohacking can help increase your wellness, performance, and productivity.

Here are top five safe and simple bio hacks that you can incorporate in your daily life:

1.Nutrition optimisation: People say you are what you eat but the key is to remember that it’s not just what you eat, but what you absorb. Nutrition is a critical aspect of health and well-being that can be optimised through biohacking. This can include reducing processed foods, incorporating more whole, nutrient-dense foods into your diet, and supplementing with essential vitamins and minerals. So if you are dealing with any level of gut dysfunction, you can bet that you are not getting enough whole foods. Eating whole foods or taking high-quality supplements can be a game changer.

2.Yoga and mindfulness: Not only does yoga help calm your nervous system by bringing you back into a parasympathetic state, but certain yoga poses can also reduce muscle tension and promote the release of endorphins while encouraging mindfulness and better emotional self-regulation. These are the best bio hacks especially when you are stressed. Practicing mindfulness alongside yoga is a holistic approach towards establishing inner peace. Listen to the small spaces of silence in between your thoughts to attune your senses, reduce stress, and regulate sleep. The idea is to remain in the present moment and stay in harmony with your mind and body.

3.Time in Nature: Step into green surroundings to access a bio-hack that immediately calms the body and shifts the brain into a state of restful awareness – a fantastic double-health-whammy. Spending time in nature can only help us reconnect with our true selves and put things into perspective, and all this brings substantial benefits. Time in nature also initiates a cascade of beneficial effects, dropping cortisol levels, switching on your parasympathetic nervous system, and giving the brain’s prefrontal cortex—your hard-driving command center-time to relax and refresh. Research shows that a minimum of two hours per week spent in nature can significantly increase your mental health, mood, emotions, and well-being. Remember to pick a place where you feel safe, as time in nature is only a stress antidote if you are able to relax and embrace the experience.

4.Sleep: Are you feeling tired all the time? This feeling can create a negative feedback loop that can put your body under a lot of stress by producing cortisol (stress hormone). Unless you’re among the one percent of ‘short-sleepers’ who are genetically able to function well on as little as four hours of shut-eye, you really need to get a nightly dose of 7–8 hours to give your body and brain the time it needs to rest, repair, and refresh.

Proper sleep and rest, good food, and regular workout are the best ways to manage your nervous system. Even just one night of sleep deprivation promotes biological aging, and that includes the youth of your skin.

5.Music: Ever notice how the right music can completely alter your mood? That’s bio-hacking in its most basic form, and many of us use music in this way without a second thought. Binaural beats are known to induce the same mental state associated with meditation practice but more quickly. They help reduce anxiety, increase focus, lower stress, improve sleep, and much more. How do they work? When you hear two tones – one in each ear – that have slightly different frequencies, your brain gradually falls into synchrony with the difference. Binaural beats between 1 and 30 Hz specifically are thought to create the same brain wave pattern that you would experience during meditation, creating many health benefits.

Remember, biohacking is about finding what works best for you and your unique biology, so be sure to experiment and find what works best for you.