Indian PM Modi joins Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as Art of Living marks 45 years of global service

In a landmark gathering centred on peace, meditation and humanitarian service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at The Art of Living International Centre to celebrate 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder.

The month-long international event brought together participants from 182 countries, including diplomats, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, civil society leaders and grassroots beneficiaries of The Art of Living’s programmes. Farmers and prison inmates rehabilitated through the organisation’s initiatives also attended, reflecting the movement’s emphasis on inclusivity and community-led transformation.

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Dhyan Mandir, a new international meditation and healing centre envisioned as a permanent space for peace and collective wellbeing. Speaking at the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said the centre would become “a centre of peace and solace for thousands of people in the coming generations.”

The themes explored throughout the gathering — including mental wellbeing, social cohesion, youth empowerment and sustainable community development — strongly resonated with conversations increasingly taking place across the UAE and Gulf region around holistic wellness and happiness.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi also launched nine nationwide service initiatives led by The Art of Living, spanning rural development, afforestation, tribal welfare, digital literacy, women’s empowerment, prison reform and telemedicine outreach.

Addressing the audience, he highlighted the role of meditation and spiritual wellbeing in shaping resilient societies. “The realisation of a developed future will be possible through youth who are mentally calm, socially responsible and sensitive toward society,” he said.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reflected on India’s growing global confidence and the worldwide spread of meditation. “This is India’s heritage and today it is universally accepted,” Gurudev said.

The celebrations will culminate on May 13 with a Global Meditation for World Peace led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.