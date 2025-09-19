NMC's CosmeSurge launches clinically designed meal plans to support weight loss, post-surgery recovery, and everyday wellness

New programme combines doctor-led, clinically designed, longevity-focused nutrition with app- based convenience in collaboration with MealPlanet

CosmeSurge, one of the region’s leading cosmetic and wellness healthcare providers, and a member of the NMC Healthcare group, has launched CosmeSurge Meal Plans, a portfolio of clinically designed, evidence-based nutrition programs created by its team of medical specialists to support patient outcomes and promote sustainable lifestyle change.

Developed in collaboration with MealPlanet, the initiative brings clinically designed, nutritional guidance to an easy-to-use app-based platform, making enrolment fast, flexible, and accessible to both patients and the wider community.

“Nutrition is a critical pillar of recovery and long-term health,” said Maya Khouri, General Manager at CosmeSurge. “With CosmeSurge Meal Plans, our medical teams have translated clinical guidance into practical, structured menus that patients and the wider community can adopt with confidence and convenience.”

The launch portfolio features a range of tailored programmes designed to meet different health goals. Options include medical weight loss plans that are calorie-controlled and macronutrient- balanced for safe, sustainable reduction; anti-inflammatory meal plans focusing on whole foods to support skin, gut, and metabolic health; higher-protein plans for individuals on GLP-1 therapies such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, helping maintain lean mass, satiety, and digestive comfort; and post-surgery recovery plans that guide patients from clear liquids to soft foods through full recovery. Patients can also consult CosmeSurge dietitians to personalise their plan and monitor progress.

Dr Cherine Bazzane, head of integrative wellness at CosmeSurge, added: “Turning clinical guidance into everyday habits requires time and thoughtful planning, which can be challenging in our busy lives. These meal plans bridge the gap between longevity science and practical daily choices, offering structured and convenient support that help you to meet your goals, whether it is preserving lean muscle on GLP-1 therapies, recovering after surgery, or reducing inflammation for long-term vitality.”

Through the MealPlanet app, subscribers can easily select, manage, and receive their meal plans, with the flexibility to adapt their journey as needs evolve. Post-surgery patients progress through a stage-by-stage recovery aligned with healing milestones, while those on GLP-1 therapies can book sessions with CosmeSurge dietitians for personalised guidance on protein, hydration, and fibre intake.“Working with CosmeSurge allows us to combine medical credibility with everyday convenience,” said Khalid Baareh, founder and CEO of MealPlanet. “The app experience makes these doctor- designed plans simple to start and easy to sustain.” CosmeSurge Meal Plans are available now across the UAE and can be ordered via the MealPlanet app. For enquiries or to book a nutrition consultation, contact CosmeSurge at 800-26763 or visit www.cosmesurge.com.

Nutrition plans do not replace individualised medical advice. Patients with specific conditions or on prescription therapies should consult their treating physician.

“GLP-1 therapy” refers to physician-prescribed medications (e.g., Ozempic, Mounjaro). CosmeSurge provides clinical nutrition guidance in support of these therapies; prescribing decisions remain at the discretion of licensed physicians.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit https://nmc.ae./en