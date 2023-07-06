How to prioritise active relaxation for better health and wellbeing

There are seven types of rest that we need to incorporate into our daily lives: physical, mental, sensory, spiritual, social, emotional, and creative rest

By Alisha Moopen Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 4:54 PM

In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in the constant hustle and bustle of life. We are often so busy with work, social commitments, and daily responsibilities that we forget to take a step back and relax. Relaxation is essential for our overall health and well-being. It is not just about lounging on the couch and binge-watching TV, but actively engaging in activities that promote rest and rejuvenation. There are seven types of rest that we need to incorporate into our daily lives: physical, mental, sensory, spiritual, social, emotional, and creative rest. Active relaxation is any activity that relaxes your mind and body while still engaging them. It takes elements of leisure and productivity and turns them into something calming, grounding, and centring.

Physical rest

Physical rest refers to the rest our bodies need to recharge and repair. This includes getting enough sleep, taking breaks during the day, and engaging in physical activities such as exercise or yoga. Prioritising physical rest is essential to avoid burnout and fatigue, which can lead to physical and mental health problems.

Mental rest

Mental rest is crucial for our cognitive well-being. It involves taking a break from mental tasks and allowing our minds to unwind. This could be achieved by engaging in activities such as meditation, mindfulness, or simply taking a walk in nature. Mental rest can reduce stress and anxiety, improve focus and concentration, and boost creativity.

Sensory rest

Sensory rest involves taking a break from the constant bombardment of stimuli every day. It means creating a calm and quiet environment to reduce sensory overload that can cause stress and anxiety. Activities such as spending time in nature, taking a relaxing bath, or turning off all electronic devices can promote sensory rest.

Spiritual rest

Spiritual rest refers to connecting with our inner selves and values. It involves engaging in activities that promote spiritual well-being, such as prayer, meditation, or gratitude. Spiritual rest can reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and promote a sense of purpose and meaning in life.

Social rest

Social rest involves taking a break from interpersonal interactions and spending time alone. It means creating boundaries and taking time to recharge and reflect. Activities such as reading, journaling, or practising mindfulness can promote social rest.

Emotional rest

Emotional rest refers to the processing and regulating of our emotions. It involves acknowledging and accepting our feelings and managing them effectively. This could be achieved by engaging in activities such as therapy, journaling, or talking to a trusted friend or family member.

Creative rest

Creative rest involves taking a break from our daily routine and engaging in activities that promote creativity and self-expression. It means exploring new hobbies, learning new skills, or simply allowing ourselves to be creative without the pressure of achieving a specific outcome. Creative rest can reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and promote fulfillment and satisfaction.

Active relaxation is essential for our overall health and well-being. By incorporating the seven types of rest into our daily lives, we can reduce stress and anxiety, improve cognitive function, boost creativity, and promote a sense of well-being and fulfillment. It is not just about taking a break from work or daily responsibilities, but actively engaging in activities that promote rest and rejuvenation. By prioritising active relaxation, we can live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com