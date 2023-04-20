How to be mindful of your food choices and avoid overeating during Eid

Overindulging during Eid Al Fitr after a month of self-control can lead to health problems, especially for those who suffer from various ailments

By Alisha Moopen Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 4:50 PM

The end of the holy month of Ramadan marks the beginning of Eid Al Fitr celebrations, a time for family and friends to come together and enjoy delicious food and drinks. But it's crucial to be mindful of our food choices and not undo all the benefits of fasting and eating lighter meals during Ramadan.

Overindulging during Eid Al Fitr after a month of self-control can lead to health problems, especially for those who suffer from various ailments. Our bodies have adjusted to the Ramadan timetable, and sudden overloading with food, especially sweets, can cause significant problems.

Sticking to proper wholesome food and avoiding processed and sugary foods is essential. For those who were eating healthily before Ramadan, it's crucial to return to that routine. It is vital to prioritise natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Although it's tempting to feast during Eid, ensuring we're not overdoing it is crucial. When consuming meat, we should go for grass-fed produce rather than grain-fed because it contains more nutrients.

After a month of fasting, it's essential to reintroduce foods in a controlled and disciplined manner. Returning to a regular diet after Ramadan may shock the body and trigger undesirable side effects if not appropriately managed. Fasting leads to several changes in the body, such as reduced digestive enzyme production and temporary diminishment of the stomach's protective layer, leading to irritation if the stomach becomes overburdened. Hence, giving the body time to readjust to normal digestion and metabolism is crucial.

Rather than consuming heavy meals during Eid, mindful eating will help our body adjust to the routine quickly. We should opt for smaller meals over the day. Keeping portions small and balancing our plate with protein, carbohydrates, and fats is essential to avoid overloading the digestive system.

If we plan to eat out at a restaurant, again, we should be careful not to overload our system in one go. We should start with small portions and eat slowly, avoiding foods with excessive sugar, fried, or spicy foods. Drinking water regularly throughout the day and avoiding sweetened juices or sodas is also essential. Choosing fresh salads or fruits with every meal keeps us feeling energised. Most importantly, listening to our body and recognising when we are full is vital, so we don't overeat.

Eid Al Fitr is a time for celebration and joy, but we must be mindful of our food choices. Overindulgence can lead to health problems, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. We should stick to proper wholesome food, avoid processed and sugary foods, and prioritise natural foods. We should reintroduce foods in a controlled and disciplined manner and opt for smaller meals for the day. Let's celebrate Eid Al Fitr with care and mindfulness towards our health.