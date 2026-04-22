Dubai student launches free initiative to help children reconnect beyond screens

As students across Dubai juggle a mix of in-person and remote learning after a prolonged stretch of online classes, the transition has brought its own set of challenges, particularly when it comes to rebuilding social connections and a sense of routine.

For 16-year-old Dubai student Mehrin Shiras, the changing state of affairs highlighted a gap that needed to be filled.

As a result, the Year 12 student and Head Girl at Repton Dubai launched 'The Third Space', a student-led initiative offering free creative sessions for children struggling with the loss of routine, social interaction and a sense of belonging.

“The idea initially came when my Dad told me many of his colleagues' children were homeschooled and didn’t have the opportunity to meet children their own age in an accessible way,” says Mehrin, a British national who has long been drawn to the arts.

"During the recent events in the region, this only amplified the need for social connection and I thought there was no better way to do this than through fun arts and crafts activities," she adds.

For many students, the shift back to screens brought up familiar challenges they had experienced during Covid-19. “So many people were missing that face-to-face interaction and learning,” says Mehrin. “It's definitely a challenge to try and connect through a screen all day.”

The Third Space was designed as a direct response to that emotional and social gap. Through in-person sessions centred around art and teamwork, children are given the chance to reconnect with other peers.

“Providing that in-person connection, especially without a fee attached, allows us as students to connect and nurture our existing friendships and make new ones,” she says.

The name ‘The Third Space’ comes from a concept in sociology, referring to a place away from home and school. “These spaces are vital for any thriving community and seem to be disappearing,” she says. “It’s a space with no barriers to entry, where you can meet like-minded individuals. That’s always been my goal with this initiative.”

Support from The Confidence Lab, a Dubai-based organisation focused on creative education and confidence-building, has been key in getting the initiative off the ground, says Mehrin. “They not only provided a warm and well-suited space for our pilot sessions, but also offered encouragement and guidance throughout the process."

Each session is intentionally structured to support multiple aspects of a child’s development. “I approach each session intending to build confidence, spark creativity and create social connection,” she explains. “To do this, I assign one team-building activity, one art-based activity and one drama/performance-focused activity.”

The response from peers and families has reinforced the need for such initiatives. “For me, the real impact comes from watching kids who're more nervous eventually starting to open up to our volunteers and really build a deep trust and connection with them,” says Mehrin, recalling a moment that stayed with her.

“One child was very apprehensive about performing her scene for the drama activity and, ultimately, she brought up two of my volunteers to perform with her because she felt safe with them," she adds.

Parents, too, have been enthusiastic about the sessions. "Parents come and tell us that their children have made new friends and how great it's been for them to get out of the house during this time,” she says. “Children also expressed that they were happy to make new friends after not being in school.”

Beyond its impact on participants, the initiative has been a learning curve for Mehrin herself. “This has taught me so many new things about managing events and volunteers,” she says. “Learning what techniques work for training my volunteers, to trusting my team… has been so insightful for me.”

Her interest in launching the initiative comes from a keen academic interest in psychology, particularly the role of social interaction. “Peer-led support is extremely important, especially during a time when social interaction is limited,” she says. “Just seeing the excitement in the room during our sessions makes me realise just how valuable spending time with friends truly is.”

With students now returning to classrooms, the need for connection may evolve but it won’t disappear. Mehrin is already looking ahead.

“We planned to always continue our initiative and even expand into online writing workshops and parent speaker series,” she says. “The need for social interaction outside of school is something that will never go away.”

At its core, The Third Space is a call to action for other young people, says Mehrin “I would say as soon as you find that spark of motivation, just go for it,” she says. “It’s really challenging to get initiatives like this off the ground, but if you have a good team… your opportunities for change and impact are endless.”