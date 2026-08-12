Looking for a healthier summer sip? Here are wellness drinks to try in the UAE

Summer in the UAE means reaching for a cold drink more often than usual, but increasingly, the options go beyond juices and conventional soft drinks. From probiotics and electrolytes to collagen and matcha, a growing number of beverages are being positioned as drinks that offer something extra alongside refreshment.

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Whether you're looking for a fizzy alternative to your usual soda, something to sip after a workout, or simply want to try one of the latest wellness drinks, here are some options available in the UAE this summer.

HalaPop prebiotic soda

If giving up fizzy drinks isn't on your summer agenda, HalaPop offers another option. The UAE-born prebiotic soda contains 29 calories per can, with no added sugar, and is made with 15 per cent real fruit juice and 6g of prebiotic fibre.

The homegrown brand comes in five flavours: Pomegranate Hibiscus, Strawberry Vanilla, Tangerine, Ginger Lemon and Cherry Cola.

Where to find it: Available through Amazon UAE, Noon, Careem, Talabat and other delivery platforms, as well as selected retailers across the UAE. Priced at under Dh10 per can.

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Humantra x Jumeirah Pineapple

Electrolytes have become a familiar part of the wellness conversation, particularly during the UAE's hotter months. Dubai-born Humantra has partnered with Jumeirah on a limited-edition Pineapple electrolyte flavour created specifically for summer.

The plant-based drink contains no sugar or artificial additives and is formulated with electrolytes and minerals. The pineapple flavour was developed exclusively for Jumeirah and takes inspiration from summer travel and the idea of recharging and resetting.

Where to find it: Available at participating Jumeirah properties in the UAE and online through Humantra.

Saba Plant-Based Water Kefir

For those curious about fermented drinks but looking for something lighter than kombucha, UAE homegrown brand Saba Plant-Based recently introduced Water Kefir.

The water-based fermented drink contains live probiotics and is caffeine-free. Designed as a lighter alternative to the brand's plant-based kefir and a gentler option than kombucha, it comes in two flavours: Blue Spirulina & Lemon Mint and Dragon Fruit, Strawberry & Lemon.

Saba also produces plant-based kefir, organic kombucha and apple cider vinegar gut health shots for those looking to explore other probiotic and fermented options.

Where to find it: Available through Saba Plant-Based and at supermarkets across the UAE, including Spinneys and Waitrose.

Feels Blue Sky Matcha

Matcha has become difficult to escape, and UAE-born Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen has added its own colourful take to its latest drinks menu.

The Blue Sky Matcha combines ceremonial matcha with coconut milk, blue spirulina and maple. Served cold, it offers a summer-friendly option for those who want their caffeine fix outside the usual iced coffee.

The new menu also includes Iced Matcha with Coconut Foam, made with matcha, coconut milk, maple and coconut foam.

Where to find it: Available at Feels locations across the UAE, including Kite Beach, Marsa Al Arab, Al Khawaneej, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Hudayriyat and Al Ain. Blue Sky Matcha is priced at Dh39.

Feels Manuka Honey Collagen Iced Latte

Collagen has also made its way from powders and supplements into the coffee cup. Another addition to the Feels menu is its Manuka Honey Collagen Iced Latte.

Priced at Dh42, the drink combines espresso, milk, vanilla, collagen and Manuka honey over ice. There is also a hot version for Dh40.

While collagen is often marketed around beauty and wellness, this one is perhaps best approached as an iced latte with an added ingredient rather than a replacement for a balanced diet.

Where to find it: Available across Feels locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.