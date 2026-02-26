Watches: Bremont reimagines utility with the Terra Nova 38

There are very few contemporary British watchmakers who have built their identity with the same single-minded resolve as Bremont. Since its founding in 2002, the brand has anchored itself in the idea of real-world purpose — watches conceived not for vitrines but for flight decks, mountainsides, and expeditions where reliability is non-negotiable. Tool watches, in the truest sense, are Bremont’s native language.

What makes the Terra Nova Jumping Hour concept compelling is that it gently disrupts this familiar narrative. Jumping hours — historically known as montres à guichet — are not about sweeping hands or traditional symmetry. Instead, time reveals itself through apertures, advancing in crisp mechanical steps. It’s a format rooted in early 20th-century military and trench watches, prized for clarity and instant legibility, now reinterpreted through a modern engineering lens.

The Terra Nova collection, introduced in 2024, became the natural canvas for this idea. Its cushion-shaped case, compact proportions and shortened lugs reference military pocket watches adapted for the wrist, yet the execution is contemporary. With the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black, Bremont pushes that dialogue further.

The 38mm case and matching bracelet are crafted from 904L stainless steel and finished with a black diamond-like carbon coating.

Beyond the visual impact, this enhances resistance to wear and corrosion, reinforcing the watch’s tool-first philosophy.

The dial architecture is where the watch truly stands out. Three vertically aligned apertures display the jumping hour at 12, minutes at 6, and a central running seconds indication marked by Bremont’s Wayfinder compass motif.

Powering the display is the BC634 movement, developed exclusively with Sellita. The headline act is its instantaneous hour jump, executed in under one-tenth of a second, yet the rest of the specification reads like a watchmaker’s checklist: 29 jewels, a Glucydur balance wheel, an Anachron balance spring, Nivaflex mainspring, a 4Hz beat rate and a healthy 56-hour power reserve. It is mechanical theatre delivered with discipline. Impressive precisely because it resists excess.

Two strap options underline the watch’s dual personality. The DLC-coated steel bracelet feels cohesive and contemporary, while the black leather Bund strap nods to early aviation history, offering both protection and comfort. Remove the Bund, and the watch immediately shifts into a more restrained, everyday mode.

The Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black is not about nostalgia, nor is it a stylistic experiment. It is Bremont asserting that innovation, heritage and utility can coexist. In an industry often seduced by excess, this is restraint with intent, and it speaks volumes.

Price: Dh19,850 (black leather strap); Dh21,400 (DLC-coated steel bracelet)