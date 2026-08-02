Watch: Spider-Man scales Dubai Frame as hundreds gather for skyline spectacle

Hundreds of residents gathered at Dubai Frame on Saturday evening, August 1, as Spider-Man descended one of Dubai's most iconic landmarks in a live stunt celebrating International Spider-Man Day.

Organised by VOX Cinemas, the event saw a professional stunt performer dressed as the Marvel superhero abseil from the top of the 150-metre-tall Dubai Frame, drawing cheers from families, moviegoers and fans who had gathered below.

As Spider-Man made his way down the landmark, spectators watched from the Dubai Frame parking area, many filming the stunt on their phones before the performer greeted the crowd.

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The celebration continued with a synchronised drone show that transformed the night sky into a tribute to the iconic superhero. Hundreds of drones formed Spider-Man's mask, his signature white eyes, a giant spider web and the franchise's famous spider emblem.

The aerial display also recreated Spider-Man swinging through the sky, facing off against Green Goblin and spelled out Brand New Day, the title of the latest film.

Throughout the show, Dubai Frame itself glowed in Spider-Man's signature red and blue colours, turning the landmark into a giant tribute to Marvel's friendly neighbourhood superhero.

The event marked International Spider-Man Day, celebrated annually on August 1, and coincided with the recent release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The latest instalment, starring Tom Holland, swung into UAE cinemas on July 29. The film follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, taking the character in a more grounded direction as he navigates life with the world no longer remembering his identity.

The free event had reached capacity after registrations opened on Eventbrite earlier in the week, with hundreds of fans turning up to witness one of Dubai's most ambitious cinema promotions in recent months.