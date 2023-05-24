Watch: Nas Daily and Dear Alyne announce breakup in an emotional video

The couple reflect on their six-year-old relationship and do not hesitate to express their vulnerabilities

by Somya Mehta Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 1:48 PM

The power couple took to social media recently to make a public announcement about their six-year-long relationship coming to an abrupt end. In an emotional 12-minute-long video, Alyne Tamir and Nuseir Yassin, known as Nas Daily online, broke the official news of their breakup, detailing the reasons that led them to this decision.

WATCH:

In the video, the couple says they saw the breakup coming for a while now, due to their careers and life progressing in different directions. Netizens, who've been part of the couple's journey online, were shocked to receive this sudden news, yet applauded the couple for their candid and open conversation.

In the caption, Nuseir wrote, "This is the end. @dearalyne and I are breaking up. You, the audience, were the first people to know about our relationship 6 years ago. You were with us during our lows and highs. You cheered for us. That’s why you also deserve to know about the end of our relationship."

"This is the longest video we’ve ever made. 13 minutes long. I hope this helps someone out there with their relationship. I hope they can avoid our mistakes before it’s too late. Until then, Alyne and I will remain good friends. We have zero regrets. Because... No growth of the heart is ever a waste. Love you, Alyne."

The video has amassed over 4 million views so far on Instagram, drawing comments from renowned personalities. "So beautifully shot and spoken. Proud of both you. Thank you for sharing it," commented Dubai-based RJ and media personality Kris Fade.

While the comments were largely positive, some people also raised issues about it being a 'call for publicity'.

"Really appreciate everyone’s kind words. It’s much easier to keep this private, but Alyne and I agree that transparency is the best way forward. We can already see some people are moved by it," Nas Daily responded through a comment on the video.

