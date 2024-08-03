Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM

Jordan's crown prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have now become proud parents to a baby girl. The Royal Hashemite Court announced that the Princess gave birth to a baby girl called Iman.

Taking to X, King Abdullah congratulated the couple. “Praise be to God who has blessed us with our first granddaughter, Iman, daughter of Al Hussein. Congratulations to Al Hussein and dear Rajwa on the birth of their daughter. We pray to Allah to help her grow up well and protect her for her parents. You’ve brightened our family, Grandpa.”

Queen Rania, on the other hand, wrote, “Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have brightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect you for us. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment.”