Review: From slow mornings to Latin nights at W Dubai – The Palm

Checked in for a quick reset, left feeling like I had experienced two different sides of Dubai in one stay.

Set along the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, W Dubai – The Palm leans into a more relaxed kind of luxury. It is stylish without trying too hard, energetic without feeling chaotic, and built for guests who want both downtime and nightlife in the same weekend.

The first thing that stood out was the atmosphere. My room overlooked the WET Deck pool with sweeping views stretching across Dubai’s skyline, and the balcony quickly became one of the best parts of the stay. During the day, the hotel feels calm and slowed down, with music floating through the pool area and a summer energy that never becomes overwhelming.

The room itself matched the hotel’s personality, trendy, modern and playful, while still feeling luxurious. Between the comfortable bedding, mood lighting and floor-to-ceiling views, it felt less like a standard hotel room and more like a proper staycation escape.

What stood out the most, however, was the service. Staff across the hotel were consistently warm, helpful and genuinely accommodating, something that noticeably shaped the overall experience from check-in to dining.

One of the highlights of the stay was dinner at Akira Back, the Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant led by celebrity chef Akira Back. The Miso Black Cod was easily one of the standout dishes of the evening, rich, delicate and perfectly balanced, while the Yellowtail Tartare brought a lighter contrast to the table. Dessert was equally memorable, ending the dinner on a strong note.

Later in the evening, the mood completely shifted at SoBe. On the night I visited, the rooftop venue was hosting a Latin night, and the contrast between the hotel’s relaxed daytime energy and SoBe’s lively nightlife atmosphere was striking in the best way possible. The music, crowd and rooftop setting created a completely different vibe from the rest of the property, making it feel like two experiences in one stay.

The following morning, the breakfast buffet continued the experience on a high note. With live cooking stations, healthy options and a wide international spread, it had the kind of variety that makes you want to stay longer than planned.

W Dubai – The Palm may not be the city’s quietest beach resort, but that is exactly its strength. It knows its audience. This is a hotel for guests who want a stylish staycation with personality, where pool playlists matter just as much as thread counts, and where a slow morning can easily turn into a rooftop night out.