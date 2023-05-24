Partner Content By KT Engage
USIF and DM Consultants join forces to guide Middle East investors to U.S. residency.
Visa experts from U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) and DM Consultants are teaming up to provide a valuable opportunity for Middle East investors interested in the EB-5 Visa Program. In a bid to guide individuals seeking U.S. residency, the two renowned organizations are hosting free seminars, shedding light on the program's intricacies and offering expert advice.
The EB-5 Visa Program is an initiative designed to attract foreign investment to the United States, stimulating the economy and creating job opportunities for American citizens. Through this program, foreign investors have the opportunity to obtain U.S. permanent residency for them and their eligible family members by investing $800,000 USD in qualified projects that meet specific criteria.
US Immigration Fund, a leading EB-5 regional center, has been at the forefront of promoting the EB-5 program and assisting investors in navigating the complex immigration and investment landscape. With a robust track record and a vast network of successful projects, USIF has garnered a reputation for its expertise and commitment to client satisfaction.
While it does require a significant investment, it can allow an investor, his spouse, and eligible children to pursue a quicker, more efficient path to citizenship and the opportunities that the American dream embodies. Over the past few years, the popularity of this type of visas has grown.
As the new regional office for US Immigration Fund (USIF) in the Middle East, DM Consultants are dedicated to leading the way in immigration services within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The company’s new relationship with USIF, one of the leading EB-5 regional centres, enhances its commitment to deliver unparalleled immigration services in the region. In an ongoing endeavour to empower and educate potential investors, a free seminar was held on US EB-5 Visa program, co-hosted with USIF, on May 20 at the Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Leading industry experts delivered valuable insights into the program's advantages and steps to become an EB-5 investor. The seminar also offered attendees a unique chance to have their queries addressed by industry experts.
Nicholas Mastroianni III, President, US Immigration Fund, said: “For 15 years we have travelled all over the world, helping people invest in the EB-5 program. Dubai is a fast-growing marketplace and we are honoured to be working with DM consultants, having a physical presence here in Dubai and in the local region in the UAE. We look forward to what that brings here in the future.”
“The US Immigration Fund is one of the oldest and largest EB-5 regional centers in the US. We have a 100 per cent track record across all of our projects and a proven track record of success for all of our investors and their family members. We are extremely proud of that record. Over the last few years, the EB-5 program has doubled year over year for usage in these regions. We are very excited to continue to help our clients and our families in this region through the EB-5 program,” he added.
Ignacio Donoso, Managing Partner at Donoso & Partners, LLC, said: “The new EB-5 program was relaunched in March 2022 and offers a significant benefit for new investors. By providing a clearer path forward, including shorter processing times. One of the benefits of the EB-5 program is that one investment by one member of the family, such as the husband or the wife, will serve to cover the entire family group. That means that one investment actually can cover more than just the investor, rather the whole family, including the husband, the wife and all unmarried children under the age of 21.”
Vidisha Darpan, Founder and Managing Partner, DM Consultants, said: “We are the largest immigration firm in the entire GCC region. We are really excited about this collaboration with USIF and are fully equipped with expertise to cater to our clients for the EB-5 program. DM is honoured and proud to be exclusive partner with USIF.”
