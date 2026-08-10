Are video podcasts replacing TV shows? Why are more people watching conversations instead

There was a time when podcasts were something you listened to on the commute, at the gym or while doing chores. You pressed play, put your phone away and listened.

Now, increasingly, we are watching them.

Podcast studios have started to look more like television sets, with multiple cameras, carefully designed backgrounds, professional lighting and hosts who know that a facial expression or reaction could become the next viral clip.

The shift raises an interesting question: Are video podcasts beginning to compete with traditional TV shows for our attention?

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According to Sony Middle East and Africa, the podcasting landscape in the region has changed significantly in just a few years.

"A few years ago, podcasting in the region was largely audio-first, with many creators focusing on getting their stories out using relatively simple production setups," Murat Gebeceli - Marketing Director, Sony Middle East & Africa told Khaleej Times.

"Today, we're seeing a much more mature creator ecosystem. Content creators are thinking beyond recording an episode; they're building brands, engaging audiences across multiple platforms, and creating content that can live on YouTube, social media, and streaming platforms alongside traditional podcast channels."

From listening to watching

Part of that transformation can be traced to the platforms where audiences now discover podcasts.

Rather than searching for a new hour-long episode, viewers may first encounter a 30-second exchange on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube. If the conversation catches their attention, that short clip can lead them to the full episode.

"Video is helping podcasting become more discoverable," Sony said. "A short clip on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube can introduce an audience to a voice, idea or conversation, while the full episode gives creators the space to explore it in greater depth."

Watching also gives audiences something audio cannot: body language.

Expressions, awkward pauses, laughter and interactions between guests become part of the experience, creating another layer of connection between the people having the conversation and those watching it.

"Visual storytelling also allows audiences to see expressions, reactions, and interactions, helping to create a stronger sense of connection," Sony added.

Podcasts are starting to look like TV

The visual shift has also changed what goes into producing a podcast.

Putting a camera in front of two people with microphones is no longer necessarily enough. Creators are increasingly thinking about what their podcast looks like as carefully as what it sounds like.

"Across the Middle East, creators are increasingly treating visual identity as an integral part of the format, rather than simply placing a camera in the room," Sony said.

"They are considering camera angles, lighting, set design, and overall art direction as part of how the story is communicated."

It is a production language traditionally associated with television, but one that is increasingly becoming part of independent content creation.

Sony recently explored that shift during the Arab Podcast Program, organised by Dubai Press Club, where its workshop focused on cinematic direction and visual storytelling for podcasts. Participants were trained in areas including framing, lighting and camera direction.

But higher production standards do not necessarily mean aspiring creators need expensive studios.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that you need an expensive studio before you can create quality content," Sony said.

Instead, the company points to clear audio, good lighting, stable framing and consistent storytelling as the fundamentals that can make the biggest difference.

So, are podcasts replacing TV?

Perhaps "replacing" is too simple.

What video podcasts are doing, however, is increasingly competing for the same thing television has fought for for decades: people's viewing time.

The difference is in what audiences are choosing to spend that time watching.

Instead of a tightly produced 30-minute programme, viewers can spend an hour or more watching an unscripted conversation. The appeal is often precisely that it does not feel like traditional television. Conversations can wander, guests have time to elaborate, and moments that might have been edited out of conventional programming become part of the attraction.

Social media has further blurred the distinction. A podcast episode can simultaneously exist as a long-form YouTube video, several TikTok clips, Instagram Reels and an audio episode.

For creators, that means one conversation is no longer one piece of content.

Where AI enters the picture

The next transformation may already be underway.

AI is increasingly being used for transcription and editing, but also for research, developing concepts and preparing scripts, potentially allowing individuals and smaller teams to produce more sophisticated content.

However, Sony argues that efficiency cannot replace the person behind the podcast.

"Speed should not be confused with originality," the company said.

"In a region shaped by different languages, dialects, and cultural contexts, the creator's judgement remains essential to ensuring that a story feels relevant and authentic."

AI-based production tools can also make video easier for smaller creators. Features such as subject recognition and automatic framing, for example, can keep a speaker in frame without requiring someone to continuously operate the camera.

As those barriers continue to fall, the line separating a podcast, a YouTube show and a traditional television programme may become even harder to define.

Video podcasts may not be replacing television just yet. But they are no longer simply competing for our ears. Increasingly, they are competing for our screens too.