Unleash Adventure with Dubai Safari Park's Junior Rangers Program for Kids This Season

Dubai Safari Park is kicking off its new season with an exciting launch that will surely capture the imagination of young explorers and their families.

Introducing the Junior Rangers program - a unique, hands-on experience that allows children to step into the boots of a park ranger for the day. Designed with interactive and educational elements, this program immerses children in the world of wildlife conservation, offering an experience that goes beyond just a day at the park.

Discover the Junior Rangers Program

At the heart of Dubai Safari Park's new season is the Junior Rangers program, which combines education with adventure to give children a first-hand understanding of what it's like to be a ranger. Through this program, children learn about animal care, conservation efforts, and the importance of protecting wildlife. The day-long ranger experience is packed with activities that bring kids closer to the diverse animals housed within the park, as well as Dubai Safari’s ongoing efforts to preserve and nurture endangered species.

The Junior Rangers Package

In the Junior Rangers program, children will embark on six exciting missions outlined in their ranger journals. These missions are filled with fun and educational animal care activities including:

* A guided, behind-the-scenes tour of the park.

* Hands-on activities like animal feeding and observation.

* Insights into wildlife conservation from park rangers.

* Interactive learning about animal habitats, behaviour, and diets.

All the Junior Rangers who have completed the program will be entered into a grand raffle at the end of the season for a chance to win an unforgettable Kenyan safari adventure. This unique offering provides children with an educational adventure, teaching them the value of wildlife conservation while giving them memories to treasure.

Unleashing Curiosity for Younger Minds

The main goal of the Junior Rangers program is to highlight Dubai Safari Park as a family-friendly destination offering enriching educational experiences that go beyond just sightseeing. By introducing this innovative program, Dubai Safari Park seeks to engage families with young children, giving them an experience that is both fun and educational. The Junior Rangers program is perfect for parents who want their children to enjoy the outdoors while learning about the environment and the role they can play in conservation efforts. This launch also expands Dubai Safari Park's appeal to schools and educational groups who can incorporate this program into their field trips, enriching the curriculum with a practical, hands-on approach to learning about wildlife.

An Adventure Wonderland Beyond Wildlife

While the Junior Rangers program is the highlight, Dubai Safari Park offers a range of attractions and activities that make it a must-visit destination for families this season. With diverse exhibits that include African, Asian, and Arabian village-themed habitats, the park showcases a wide range of species from across the globe. Families can enjoy interactive exhibits, thrilling animal shows, and up-close encounters that provide a window into the world of animals, big and small. These experiences, coupled with the Junior Rangers program, make Dubai Safari Park a complete package for family adventure and learning.

Who Should Visit?

The Junior Rangers program is tailored for families, especially those with young children who are curious about animals and the natural world. It’s also ideal for school groups and educational organisations that prioritize experiential learning. The park provides an ideal environment for children to learn about the importance of preserving nature in an interactive and hands-on way.

Join the Fun - Book Your Adventure Now!

Ready to give your children an unforgettable experience as Junior Rangers? Head over to Dubai Safari Park's website to book your adventure. Dive into a world of wildlife wonder and create memories that will inspire a lifetime of care and respect for nature.

This season, make Dubai Safari Park the destination for your family's next adventure, where fun meets learning and every visit brings you closer to the wild side of life.