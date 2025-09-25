Understanding lipoprotein(a) and its genetic impact on the heart

Despite its prevalence, Lp(a) remains underdiagnosed and under-discussed, even though CVD continues to claim nearly 18 million lives annually– more than all cancers combined.2,3 Elevated levels of Lp(a) are an inherited condition that independently increase the risk of heart attack or stroke.4,5 To gauge awareness, Novartis recently commissioned a survey across the Asia Pacific and Middle East, which revealed that two in three individuals (66 per cent) skip routine heart tests, while nearly half (45 per cent) are unaware of the genetic link to heart disease. Remarkably, awareness of Lp(a) is even lower, with only seven (7) per cent of respondents reporting they had ever been tested for the biomarker.

Novartis on Wednesday convened leading experts from science, policy, patient advocacy, and clinical care to spotlight elevated lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a) – a little-known but highly prevalent genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD) that affect 1 in 5 people worldwide.1

Held ahead of World Heart Day (September 29), the session was part of a global awareness campaign by Novartis in collaboration with Global Heart Hub to raise awareness of elevated lipoprotein(a) and advance equitable access to testing and care worldwide.

“When it comes to our heart health, knowledge is power. The simple and often-overlooked test for Lp(a) is a powerful tool that can empower individuals with life-saving information. This simple blood test can provide a more comprehensive picture of your heart’s health, allowing you and your doctor to take proactive, preventive measures” said Dr. Ronney Shantouf, Staff Physician of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Neil Johnson, Executive Director of Global Heart Hub, noted: “Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death, yet elevated Lp(a), a highly prevalent risk factor, is not even on most people’s radar. That has to change, and the media plays a vital role in putting this hidden risk factor into the global heart health conversation.”

The webinar featured insights from experts including Prof. Gerald Watts, an expert in Cardio-Metabolic Medicine, University of Western Australia, who explained the impact of elevated Lp(a) on cardiovascular health. Nicola Bedlington, Senior Policy Advisor and Project Lead of the Lp(a) International Taskforce, FH Europe Foundation (FHEF), urged policymakers to embed Lp(a) testing into national CVD guidelines to close critical care gaps. She was supported by Zanfina Ademi, Professor of Health Economics at Monash University, who highlighted the cost-effectiveness of Lp(a) testing and its impact on health systems and society.

Meanwhile, regional voices such as Prof. Youngwoo Jang of Gachon University Gil Medical Center; Dr. Rooney Shantouf, of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; and Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar of Apollo Hospitals India, discussed the challenges of diagnosis and management in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. Patient advocate Ram Khandelwal, who survived a heart attack at just 33-years of age, shared his personal journey and the founding of Heart Health India Foundation – a support group raising awareness of elevated Lp(a) among patients.

While awareness of Lp(a) remains low among Asia Pacific and Middle East survey participants, Novartis’ survey shows promise: 58% of respondents expressed interest in genetic testing, signaling a clear opportunity to empower individuals with life-saving knowledge.

“Elevated Lp(a) is a common yet still underestimated – genetic risk factors for cardiovascular disease,” said Mohamed Ezz Eldin, GCC Cluster Head at Novartis. “There is a clear need to increase awareness, encourage routine testing, and foster stronger collaboration across healthcare systems. Early identification allows both individuals and healthcare providers to take informed, proactive steps to protect heart health. At Novartis, we are committed to working with partners across the healthcare and business ecosystem to ensure that people have access to the information and solutions that can help reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease.”