Ujitsu Integrates ADI Chain to Enable On-Chain Verification of Athlete Records in Jiu-Jitsu

Ujitsu, a global platform connecting athletes, coaches, and academies across the jiu-jitsu community, has integrated with ADI Chain to enable blockchain-backed verification of belt promotions

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The integration addresses a persistent gap in the sport. Despite jiu-jitsu's rapid global growth, now spanning tens of millions of practitioners across more than 100 countries, there is still no unified system to verify belt promotions across academies, countries, and organizations. Athlete records, including belt promotions, are typically stored within individual gyms or platforms, making them difficult to validate independently and, in some cases, vulnerable to loss or alteration.

From Promotion to Permanent Record: How the Integration Works

When a coach confirms a belt promotion within the Ujitsu app, the record is written on-chain using ADI's infrastructure, creating a secure, immutable record that cannot be edited or removed. The system does not determine who earns a belt, as this remains a decision between the athlete and coach. Instead, it ensures that once a promotion is verified, it is permanently recorded and independently checkable.

Athletes can access their verified records within the app, including belt promotion details, coach approval, and blockchain-backed confirmation linked to an on-chain transaction. For coaches and academies, each approval becomes part of a transparent and persistent record that can be referenced across the broader jiu-jitsu ecosystem.

“In jiu-jitsu, a belt promotion is more than a milestone – it reflects years of discipline, trust, and progress,” said Merdan Gurbanov, Founder of Ujitsu. “With this integration, we are helping ensure those achievements are preserved in a way that is secure, transparent, and independently verifiable across the global jiu-jitsu community.”

Institutional-Grade Infrastructure: Why Ujitsu Chose ADI Chain

Ujitsu selected ADI Chain for its focus on data integrity, compliance, and institutional-grade infrastructure, qualities the company considered essential for records that need to remain trustworthy over years and across jurisdictions.

The integration also reflects the UAE's growing role in blockchain infrastructure and its application to practical challenges beyond finance.

Looking ahead, the integration lays the groundwork for verified competition records, digital athlete identities, and broader infrastructure for managing and verifying athlete data across the sport. As jiu-jitsu continues to expand globally, the demand for portable and verifiable information is expected to grow with it.

About ADI Chain

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin (DDSC) initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars – Compliance, Efficiency, Security – serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Official Website, LinkedIn, and X.

About Ujitsu

Ujitsu is a UAE-founded technology company building solutions for the global jiu-jitsu community, connecting athletes, coaches, and academies. It provides tools for athletes to track training progress and manage records, while offering academies and coaches a full CRM to manage athletes, verify achievements, and run their operations more efficiently.

For more information, visit the Official Website.