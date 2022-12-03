UAE's Petrol-Head "Saeed Al Shamsi" Sets Another Record.
A new WORLD record has been set for the world’s fastest SUV.
All the way from the UAE/Dubai, meet the Patrol R that recently HIT a new top speed of 376.16 Km/h, effectively making it the fastest SUV in the world. It was driven by Pro Race driver and POWER HORSE athlete Saeed Al Shamsi at Tilal Swaihan. The event took place in the capital of Abu Dhabi, city of Al Ain and was organized by Al Ain Municipality . This half mile 'drag' event sees some of the world's fastest cars internationally battle it out for the fastest speed to cross the finish line in.
The Iconic Patrol R is based on a short wheelbase Nissan Patrol, fully built by UAE/Dubai based F Performance who have done up some of the best performance cars in the country and hold a number of record breaking cars under their belt.
The car was first seen on a viral video of a Nissan Patrol thrashing a Porsche 918 Spyder a few years ago, this is the same car and kept getting faster.
What's even more impressive is the fact that the Patrol R still features the traditional SUV shape which is the least aerodynamic with the F performance team managing to merge most advanced aero technology to make it keep going faster.
The team used duct tape to block the panel gaps around the front bumper, bonnet and front lip thereby reducing drag in this high speed run. They plan to top this record next year using the same car and we cannot wait to see that happen.