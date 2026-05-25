30 UAE cafes offer complimentary coffee to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis

More than 30 cafés across the UAE are inviting residents to stop by for a complimentary or discounted coffee while learning more about multiple sclerosis (MS), as part of a nationwide awareness initiative taking place on May 30 and 31.

The campaign, launched in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), aims to spark conversations around the neurological condition through simple, community-led experiences built around coffee culture and social gatherings.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, disrupting communication between the brain and body. Symptoms can vary widely and may include fatigue, numbness, vision problems, mobility challenges, and cognitive difficulties.

According to the NMSS, studies in the UAE estimate that 19 out of every 100,000 people are living with MS, with many cases diagnosed during early adulthood.

Participating cafés include Nectar in Saadiyat, Third Place in Abu Dhabi Mall, Therapy Café, Art Market, Coffee Architecture, Blue Box Café, Ribambelle Dubai, Kutubna Dubai, Stir Café, Zinn Café locations in Dubai, Kave, Koub Café, SALT locations in RAK, Sharjah, Dubai, and Al Ain, alongside several cafés across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Participating venues will offer special drinks, community activities, and educational material designed to encourage residents to better understand the condition and support those living with it. Organisers say the idea was to bring awareness into everyday settings rather than traditional medical spaces.

“Coffee shops naturally create moments of connection and conversation,” organisers said. “We wanted to make awareness feel accessible, welcoming, and community-driven.”

The initiative forms part of the UAE’s activities for World MS Day, observed globally on May 30 each year to raise awareness, challenge stigma, and improve support systems for people affected by the condition.

The latest campaign builds on previous awareness efforts by the NMSS in the UAE, aimed at bringing conversations around MS closer to everyday communities and spaces people naturally connect in. In 2024, the organisation ran a similar coffee cup initiative for World MS Day and also introduced a dedicated emotional support helpline for people living with MS and their families.