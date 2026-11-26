UAE-born watch brand Cook & Re launches Swiss-made SUPRA 42
The independent watch brand has made its debut with the SUPRA 42, a limited-edition timepiece built around a rather personal interpretation of the passage of time
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 4:46 PM
The watch industry has never been short of origin stories, though few begin quite where Cook & Re’s does. Born in the UAE and made in Switzerland, the new independent brand arrives with a proposition that is as much about personal ambition as it is about mechanical watchmaking. Its first creation, the SUPRA 42, places a distinctly unconventional idea at the centre of its design: a reminder that time is a finite resource, and that what matters is how we choose to use it.
Founded by Endre Szakacs, an entrepreneur whose professional background spans more than two decades in international banking across Hungary, the UK and the Gulf, Cook & Re is entering a world shaped by long-established names and traditions. Szakacs, however, has chosen to approach it from a different direction. His fascination with watches began in childhood, with a curiosity about the workings of mechanical objects. The eventual decision to build a brand of his own was driven by a more personal consideration: the value of time itself.
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That idea finds its most tangible expression in the SUPRA 42’s Memento Mori power-reserve indicator. Positioned on the dial, its red and white display tracks the remaining mechanical energy within the movement. The complication has a practical purpose, but its visual prominence gives it a broader significance. It becomes a constant reminder of time passing, an idea that sits at the heart of Cook & Re’s philosophy, Challenge Over Comfort. Cook & Re distils that philosophy into a stark statement: “The countdown started the day you were born. What matters is what you do before it runs out.”
The dial itself draws from topographic contour lines, the markings found on maps used to navigate challenging terrain. There is a deliberate association with preparation, effort and the pursuit of a summit. The Falcon Black first edition, with its dark dial and signature red-and-white detailing, carries the theme through without turning it into an exercise in visual excess.
The 42mm case is crafted from 316L marine-grade stainless steel and fitted with a unidirectional bezel. Water resistance is rated to 200 metres, giving the watch a practical dimension beyond its conceptual narrative. Inside, the SUPRA 42 is powered by the Sellita SW270-1 automatic movement, equipped with a power-reserve complication. An interchangeable strap, featuring Cook & Re’s distinctive red-and-white motif, completes the design.
Conceived in Dubai and manufactured in Switzerland, the watch brings together two influences that are central to the brand’s identity: the ambition and challenger spirit of its UAE origins, alongside the precision and discipline associated with Swiss watchmaking.
The first edition is limited to 50 individually numbered pieces, a deliberately small introduction to the brand. Cook & Re intends to build a community around the idea of achievement, with its first owners — referred to as Conquerors — united by the challenges they choose to take on, whether professional, personal or physical.
The SUPRA 42 is an interesting debut because its central idea is easy to understand, yet stark. Its appeal ultimately rests on that reminder, carried on the wrist: the hours continue to pass, and the decisions that shape them remain our own.