The watch industry has never been short of origin stories‭, ‬though few begin quite where Cook‭ & ‬Re’s does‭. ‬Born in the UAE and made in Switzerland‭, ‬the new independent brand arrives with a proposition that is as much about personal ambition as it is about mechanical watchmaking‭. ‬Its first creation‭, ‬the SUPRA 42‭, ‬places a distinctly unconventional idea at the centre of its design‭: ‬a reminder that time is a finite resource‭, ‬and that what matters is how we choose to use it‭.‬

Founded by Endre Szakacs‭, ‬an entrepreneur whose professional background spans more than two decades in international banking across Hungary‭, ‬the UK and the Gulf‭, ‬Cook‭ & ‬Re is entering a world shaped by long-established names and traditions‭. ‬Szakacs‭, ‬however‭, ‬has chosen to approach it from a different direction‭. ‬His fascination with watches began in childhood‭, ‬with a curiosity about‭ ‬the workings of mechanical objects‭. ‬The eventual decision to build a brand of his own was driven by a more personal consideration‭: ‬the value of time itself‭.‬

That idea finds its most tangible expression in the SUPRA 42’s Memento Mori power-reserve indicator‭. ‬Positioned on the dial‭, ‬its red and white display tracks the remaining mechanical energy‭ ‬within the movement‭. ‬The complication has a practical purpose‭, ‬but its visual prominence gives it a broader significance‭. ‬It becomes a constant reminder of time passing‭, ‬an idea that sits at the heart of Cook‭ & ‬Re’s philosophy‭, ‬Challenge Over Comfort‭. ‬Cook‭ & ‬Re distils that philosophy into a stark statement‭: ‬“The countdown started the day you were born‭. ‬What matters is what you do before it runs out‭.‬”

The dial itself draws from topographic contour lines‭, ‬the markings found on maps used to navigate challenging terrain‭. ‬There is‭ ‬a deliberate association with preparation‭, ‬effort and the pursuit of a summit‭. ‬The Falcon Black first edition‭, ‬with its dark dial and signature red-and-white detailing‭, ‬carries the theme through without turning it into an exercise in visual excess‭.‬

The 42mm case is crafted from 316L marine-grade stainless steel and fitted with a unidirectional bezel‭. ‬Water resistance is rated to 200‭ ‬metres‭, ‬giving the watch a practical dimension beyond its conceptual narrative‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬the SUPRA 42‭ ‬is powered by the‭ ‬Sellita SW270-1‭ ‬automatic movement‭, ‬equipped with a power-reserve complication‭. ‬An interchangeable strap‭, ‬featuring Cook‭ & ‬Re’s distinctive red-and-white motif‭, ‬completes the design‭.‬

Conceived in Dubai and manufactured in Switzerland‭, ‬the watch brings together two influences that are central to the brand’s identity‭: ‬the ambition and challenger spirit of its UAE origins‭, ‬alongside the precision and discipline associated with Swiss‭ ‬watchmaking‭.‬

The first edition is limited to 50‭ ‬individually numbered pieces‭, ‬a deliberately small introduction to the brand‭. ‬Cook‭ & ‬Re intends to build a community around the idea of achievement‭, ‬with its first owners‭ ‬—‭ ‬referred to as Conquerors‭ ‬—‭ ‬united by the challenges they choose to take on‭, ‬whether professional‭, ‬personal or physical‭.‬

The SUPRA 42‭ ‬is an interesting debut because its central idea is easy to understand‭, ‬yet stark‭. ‬Its appeal ultimately rests on that reminder‭, ‬carried on the wrist‭: ‬the hours continue to pass‭, ‬and the decisions that shape them remain our own‭.‬