Dubai: Want to rent or test-drive an electric vehicle? Meet the man demystifying EVs for the masses

The idea of an electric vehicle (EV) was once wishful thinking. That was until Elon Musk and Tesla, at large, decided it was a concept whose time had come. Today, despite their obvious advantages when compared to gasoline-powered vehicles, there is a haze that revolves around EVs. Is charging a car really that convenient? Why does it have to be so expensive? The concerns do not end there. But some simple facts can go a long way in sieving the truth from the hype.

A study published last November by Argonne National Laboratory suggested that over its lifetime, a midsize electric sedan with a range of 300 miles is likely to produce half the greenhouse gases as compared to a gasoline-powered car. That’s not all. A New York Times article noted, “The average price of a new electric car or pickup was $56,371 (Dh207,051) in June, according to estimates by Cox Automotive, compared with $48,644 (Dh178,670) for all vehicles. But many people will recoup that difference from lower maintenance and fuel costs. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that an electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup costs $1,100 per year to charge, less than half the annual cost to tank the most fuel-efficient gasoline-powered F-150.”

The answers are obvious and lie in the choices one makes. It was a quest for a solution that first led Kevin Chalhoub to start EV LAB, one of the region’s first multiband electric mobility platforms that is committed to the cause of environmental benefits of an electric mode of transportation. That Kevin, at 30, is a passionate advocate of EVs does not come as a surprise with the younger generation taking greater cognisance of the need for sustainable action against climate crisis. He credits it to his upbringing in Dubai, “a place where you attach yourself not just to local culture and people but also those from around the world”.

“I would like to believe that I am part of a generation that thinks sustainability matters,” he says. “I was [a] one-year-old when [Conference of the Parties, or ] COP started, so I do think it was intended for our generation to really think about climate action. We may have grown up, but the problems are still the same.”

EV LAB, which also serves as a marketplace for renting and leasing EVs, is an extension of this consciousness. According to Statista, global transportation-related emissions totalled 7.97 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2022. That is the magnitude of the problem, to which EVs are being seen as one of many potential solutions. “Every kilometre driven in an electric car is better for the environment,” he says.

Kevin, who was born in Dubai, studied civil engineering at Imperial College London and pursued masters in clean energy at Stanford University. The scion of the famed Chalhoub family that has had a footprint in luxury retail belongs to that generation of youth that saw this city evolve into a global metropolis, a place that enabled individuals to see their ideas through fruition. Seeing him talk about the emirate one understands where his passion comes from.

"The city has instilled in me a distinct belief that anything is possible,” he tells us. “The intention to have our offices at the World Trade Center was to pay homage to the world of possibilities Dubai opens up. I remember when I was young, World Trade Center was the only major building in the emirate. And look at it now. As children, we saw Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall being built. World Trade Center marked the beginning of many fantastic things for Dubai, which is why I decided to open the first EV LAB here.”

If Kevin says that Dubai has the potential to go 100 percent electric, it is because he believes that range is less of an issue in this part of the world than Europe. “As of 2019, there were more chargers per electric vehicle on the road than most cities in the world,” he notes. “So, there are solutions to the charging problem. When you are living in a villa, it is easy to install a charging station. But when you are living in an apartment, it is a bit more challenging. We are moving in a direction where more spaces are likely to have charging stations. But I think there is a need to demystify the charging myth. If you own an EV and your workplace is in Abu Dhabi, you can go back and forth without charging. Here in UAE, because distances are smaller, there is less anxiety over range as opposed to US or Europe.”

As for the greater concern about EVs being more expensive than their gasoline-powered counterparts, he admits that the primary role of EV LAB is to give the right information to consumers so that they can make the best choices. “Total cost of ownership of an EV works out less than non-electric options,” he argues. “The after-sales and spare parts cost much less. So, while the bulk price may be more, over a period of time, you are saving more. Charging costs about one-third for a kilometre driven than commercial engine. They accelerate faster than combustion engine cars. This is what we are pushing consumers to see.”

To realise this vision, EV LAB has a ‘Rent an EV’ option for peer-to-peer renting. “Through the EV LAB app, you can rent any electric car. You can buy [a] second-hand EV and sell your vehicle,” he explains. “There are different types of consumers — some want to rent a car, others want to buy [a] second-hand or sell [an] existing car (a lot of early users of Tesla want to sell their models). We also lease EVs to customers directly.”