Free 14-day Oman visa? Here's how to spend the perfect 48 hours in the Sultanate

A weekend can feel surprisingly long when you're surrounded by mountains, turquoise waters and winding coastal roads.

With Oman announcing a new free 14-day tourist visa for eligible travellers, there's never been a better time for UAE residents to swap skyscrapers for dramatic landscapes and quiet villages.

Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation or simply a change of scenery, Oman offers all three within a few hours' drive from the UAE. From ancient forts and mountain viewpoints to crystal-clear wadis and freshly grilled seafood, here's how to make the most of a 48-hour escape.

Before you hit the road

Before travelling, check the latest entry requirements for Oman, ensure your passport meets the required validity period, confirm your vehicle is insured for driving in the Sultanate, and carry your vehicle registration and valid driving licence. Travellers are also advised to check border crossing procedures before departure, particularly during weekends and public holidays.

If you're travelling during weekends or public holidays, aim to cross the border early in the morning to avoid long queues.

Day 1, Leave the UAE early, arrive in Musandam by breakfast

One of the easiest and most rewarding road trips from the UAE is to Musandam, often referred to as the "Norway of Arabia" thanks to its dramatic coastline, towering mountains and narrow sea inlets.

Arrive in Khasab in time for breakfast at a local café before heading to Khasab Castle, a restored 17th-century fortress that offers a glimpse into Oman's history.

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Spend the rest of the morning wandering the town's waterfront before boarding a traditional dhow cruise.

The leisurely boat ride takes visitors through towering cliffs and secluded bays, with frequent dolphin sightings making it one of the region's most memorable experiences.

Many cruises also include stops for swimming and snorkelling in the calm waters.

For lunch, try freshly grilled kingfish, prawns or lobster at one of the seafood restaurants overlooking the harbour.

As the afternoon cools, drive towards one of Musandam's mountain viewpoints for sunset.

Watching the sun disappear behind the fjord-like coastline is reason enough to make the journey.

Spend the night at a beachfront resort or boutique hotel in Khasab.

Day 2, Coastal views before heading home

Wake up early and enjoy breakfast overlooking the Arabian Sea before visiting Telegraph Island or taking another short boat excursion if you skipped it the previous day.

Those looking for something more active can rent kayaks or go diving.

Before leaving, stop at a local market to pick up Omani dates, frankincense, honey or traditional halwa as souvenirs.

The drive back to the UAE offers several scenic viewpoints worth stopping for, making the journey home feel just as enjoyable as the destination itself.

Looking for mountains instead?

If you've already visited Musandam, consider driving towards Nizwa and Jebel Akhdar instead.

Nizwa's famous fort and bustling souq make for an excellent first stop, where visitors can browse handcrafted silver jewellery, pottery and spices.

Continue towards Jebel Akhdar, one of Oman's most spectacular mountain regions.

Known for its cool temperatures and terraced farms, the area is ideal for hiking, enjoying panoramic viewpoints and escaping the Gulf's summer heat.

The Balcony Walk is one of the country's most scenic trails, overlooking dramatic canyons and traditional villages built into the mountainside.

Visiting during Khareef? Don't miss Salalah

For those planning a longer trip, or choosing to fly instead of drive, Salalah transforms into one of the Middle East's most unique destinations during the annual Khareef season.

While much of the Gulf experiences intense summer heat, southern Oman becomes lush and green as seasonal monsoon rains blanket the region.

Visitors can explore Wadi Darbat's waterfalls, Al Mughsail Beach's dramatic blowholes and the famous frankincense markets, alongside dozens of cultural events taking place throughout the season.

What to eat

No trip to Oman is complete without sampling local cuisine.

Make time to try:

Shuwa, slow-cooked lamb traditionally prepared for celebrations

Majboos, fragrant rice served with meat or seafood

Mishkak, grilled meat skewers

Fresh lobster, kingfish and prawns along the coast

Omani halwa paired with traditional kahwa (Arabic coffee)

How much should you budget?

Stay: From Dh360 to Dh550 per night at 3- and 4-star hotels in Khasab.

Dhow Cruise: Full-day cruises starting from Dh140 per person (including lunch and snorkeling equipment).

Dining: Expect around Dh200 to Dh300 per day for two at local seafood and traditional restaurants.

Don't leave without

A swimsuit

Comfortable walking shoes

Sunscreen

A reusable water bottle

A power bank

A camera, or plenty of phone storage

Whether you're chasing mountain views, coastal sunsets or simply a slower pace of life, Oman remains one of the easiest international getaways for UAE residents. And with the introduction of the new free 14-day tourist visa for eligible travellers, that spontaneous weekend escape just became even more tempting.