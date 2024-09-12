UAE: This Congolese couple is changing the haircare game with fair-priced luxury products

Photos by Neeraj Murali/KT

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:06 PM

Congolese couple Fabrice Kabongo and Candice Yumba have strong entrepreneurial skills, which are evident as they grow their brand in the UAE.

The couple launched their e-commerce business, Lexaly FZ-LLC, and registered it in Ras Al Khaimah. Lexaly provides products, services, media, and equipment online to clients worldwide.

The firm provides hair products, which include a wide range of wigs, extensions, and maintenance products; online beauty consultations; specialised equipment and machinery to other organisations across the globe, with and without tenders; and lastly, videos and media to help people understand the products.

Ethical Sourcing and Fair Pricing

Candice was always on the lookout for products and accessories that could embellish her look. “When I moved to the UAE I started searching for products for me to use, mainly wigs and hair extensions. I found that I could find a wide offering of products, but only the low range was accessible to me in Congo. I started researching the industry, I interviewed stylists in Dubai, hair resellers in Deira, hair factory owners in China and Vietnam,” said Candice.

She discovered other players were handpicking cheap products and were adding a huge margin, sometimes reaching 300 percent. Some of them would also brand synthetic hair (fake hair) as real human hair as a way to increase the price.

“In a pursuit to put an end to the unfairness of prices, I decided to source real hair from ethical factories in Vietnam and Russia, and resell them across Africa. Today, my product offering can be classified as premium yet I’m 30 to 50 percent cheaper than the competition,” she said.

Shared Values: Path to Entrepreneurship

Candice draws her entrepreneurial aspirations from her mother, who worked in the mining industry, petrol industry, and farming. “Apart from the various industries my mother worked, at some point she had a hair salon, too. She didn’t hesitate to re-invent herself to feed her family.”

Similar views were echoed by Fabrice. “When I was young, my parents told us that one takes care of his family with a job but one becomes financially free with a successful business,” he explained. “I have seen them try and start multiple ventures — from selling shoes and running a farm to having a small construction business — despite dad having a stable job. Today, they own and run a profitable school and a construction business.”