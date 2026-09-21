How much does it cost to stream everything in UAE? What you need to know

One minute you are looking for a new series, the next you are comparing six apps, trying to remember where the last season was available and wondering why a football match requires a separate subscription altogether.

Streaming was supposed to make viewing simpler. Instead, many UAE households now pay for several platforms at once, with each service holding a different mix of original shows, films, Arabic content, children’s programming and live sport.

For UAE viewers, choosing a streaming service is rarely as simple as comparing monthly prices. The catalogue on each platform can differ by country, while live sport is often placed behind separate packages and rights can change from season to season. What do major streaming services cost in the UAE?

The cheapest monthly plans across the main platforms can add up to about Dh253 a month before sports upgrades, add-ons or app-store billing differences.

Prices and available plans can change, and annual subscriptions, telecom bundles and promotional offers may bring the effective monthly cost down.

Netflix alone lists UAE plans from Dh35 to Dh71 a month. That means even within one app, the price can depend on factors including video quality and the number of devices that can stream at the same time.

Why one subscription rarely covers it all

A family may use Disney+ for children’s movies and Marvel releases, Netflix for global hits, Shahid for Arabic programming and OSN+ for HBO titles. Then there is Prime Video, which has its own originals and films, while Apple TV+ has built a following around a smaller but heavily promoted slate of prestige series.

Sport makes the calculation more difficult. Viewers following major football competitions, cricket, Formula One, boxing or tennis may need a specific sports package or broadcaster subscription, rather than a general entertainment service. A platform that is good value for films may therefore do little for someone whose priority is live matches.

There is also no permanent answer to the question, “Where can I watch this?” Licensing agreements expire, titles move between services, and a show available in the US or UK may not be available in the UAE at all.

Three smarter streaming combinations

For the budget-conscious viewer, around Dh51 a month: Prime Video and Netflix’s entry plan offer a broad mix of international films, series and originals without paying for multiple premium services.

For families, around Dh95 a month: Netflix, Disney+ and Shahid provide children’s programming, Arabic content and a wide range of films and series for different age groups.

For serious TV viewers, around Dh133 a month: Netflix, OSN+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video cover many of the biggest English-language series, premium dramas and streaming originals. Sport would still need to be added separately.

The most practical solution may be rotating subscriptions instead of keeping every app active throughout the year. A viewer can subscribe for a major release, finish the series they want to watch, then pause or cancel before moving to another platform.

That approach requires a little more planning, but it could make entertainment spending easier to control, especially as the number of streaming options continues to grow.

Prices checked on September 21, 2026. Catalogues, sports rights, household-sharing rules and promotional offers may change.