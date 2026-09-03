UAE sports betting: Football, cricket emerge as top draws for players

Football has emerged as one of the biggest drivers of sports wagering in the UAE since the launch of the country's regulated market, with cricket also attracting significant interest among residents, according to Play971.

Philippa Bowland, Commercial Director for iGaming at Play971, told Khaleej Times that major international football fixtures and European club competitions have generated particularly strong engagement.

"Since our launch, we have seen football emerge as a major driver of engagement, particularly around major international fixtures and European club competitions," Bowland said.

During a recent global football tournament, match-winner and total-goals markets proved particularly popular, she added, while live wagering increased during the final as fans followed the match in real time.

Cricket has also emerged as an important part of the market, reflecting the sport's popularity among the UAE's diverse population.

Beyond the two sports, licensed wagering is offered across horse racing, tennis, basketball, mixed martial arts, Formula 1, cycling, volleyball, kabaddi and other international competitions.

"The breadth of interest reflects a market with varied sporting loyalties and a year-round appetite for major events," Bowland said.

What is legal in the UAE?

The emergence of sports wagering follows the establishment of a federal regulatory framework for commercial gaming in the UAE.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), established in 2023, is the federal authority responsible for regulating, licensing and supervising commercial gaming activities in the country.

Bowland said one of the most important things for residents to understand is the distinction between licensed and unlicensed operators.

"Sports wagering can be offered legally through a GCGRA-licensed operator, subject to the applicable regulatory framework and local provisions," she said.

Licensed operators are subject to requirements covering areas including age and identity verification, responsible gaming, player protection and operational standards.

"The important shift [is that] sports wagering in the country now has clear rules around who can offer it, how it can be offered, and the safeguards that must come with it," Bowland said.

Does this mean sports betting is available everywhere?

Not necessarily.

While the GCGRA establishes the federal regulatory framework, Bowland said the existence of a federal licence does not automatically mean a service can be accessed in every emirate.

For Play971, availability is determined at the emirate level, and the platform operates only where its services are permitted under applicable local provisions.

"Put simply, federal licensing establishes the framework, while local provisions determine where a service can be used," she said.

Registration on Play971 is restricted to eligible UAE residents aged 21 and above, with a valid Emirates ID required for identity verification.

How can residents check if a platform is licensed?

Residents considering a sports wagering or gaming platform should first check whether the operator is licensed by the GCGRA.

The authority publishes a list of its licensees on its official website, providing residents with a way to verify an operator's status.

Play971 is operated by Coin Technology Projects LLC, which Bowland said is licensed by the GCGRA.

"The basic rule is to check the license, understand the safeguards, and make sure the service is permitted where you are," she said.

What about responsible gaming?

As access to regulated sports wagering expands, player protection is another part of the regulatory conversation.

Bowland said responsible gaming measures should be available before a player develops a problem, allowing users to establish boundaries around their participation.

"Responsible gaming is not something that should come into play only when a problem develops," she said. "The safeguards need to be put in place from inception to give players practical ways to set boundaries, step away, or take a break."

On Play971, players can set deposit limits and use voluntary timeouts, while customer support is available around the clock. Age and identity verification is also used to restrict registration to eligible residents aged 21 and above.

Bowland acknowledged that such tools alone cannot address every situation.

"Players should have clear tools and support available to help them manage their participation in a way that remains enjoyable, informed, and within their own boundaries," she said.

What comes next?

As the UAE's regulated commercial gaming sector develops, Bowland expects greater consumer awareness, more choice and further development of wagering products.

She said the market is likely to continue following the interests of UAE sports fans, including European football, international cricket, horse racing, MMA, Formula 1 and local competitions.

"Over time, one of the clearest signs of a maturing market will be players gradually understanding what a regulated experience means and recognizing the protections that come with it," she said.