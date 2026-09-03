Is dating a video game character cheating? UAE gamers join debate

When Rockstar Games revealed that players could influence the relationship between Grand Theft Auto VI protagonists Jason and Lucia, the mechanic was intended to give players greater control over the story.

Instead, it sparked an unexpected debate about relationships.

Videos warning women that their partners could effectively “cheat” through the game have gained millions of views online. Players may reportedly strengthen Jason and Lucia’s relationship by spending time together, exchanging messages, and participating in activities throughout the game’s open world.

For three UAE residents, the debate was not simply about whether playing GTA 6 constitutes cheating. It raised a broader question: At what point does emotional investment in a virtual world begin to affect a real relationship?

‘An AI character is not a real person’

Abdelhadi H, a Dubai-based gamer who plans to play GTA 6, welcomed the conversation, even though he does not consider the game’s relationship mechanic a form of infidelity.

“I am glad the discussion is happening because it gives people an opportunity to understand different points of view instead of treating the subject as something to laugh about,” he said.

For him, the identity behind the character determines whether a boundary has been crossed.

“If it is an AI-controlled character, I would not consider it cheating. It is still part of a fictional story,” he explained. “But if a real person is controlling the character and you are interacting with them romantically, even in a virtual world, that crosses a line.”

His distinction reflects a wider debate surrounding digital relationships. A scripted interaction with a fictional character may resemble watching a romance unfold in a film, while interacting intimately with another person through an avatar introduces a real participant.

A second UAE-based gamer, Mohamed AM, also rejected the suggestion that developing Jason and Lucia’s relationship could amount to cheating.

“It is part of the story and you are controlling both characters,” he said. “You are not personally entering a relationship with either of them.”

‘Real life is right in front of him’

Amira Q, whose husband is a gamer, viewed the issue differently.

She said she would not be comfortable finding her husband regularly “playing house” in a virtual world while their real relationship and responsibilities were waiting outside the game.

“I would not want to find my husband playing house with someone behind a closed door when real life and the real world are right in front of him,” she said.

For her, the concern is not limited to whether romantic feelings are involved. Time, attention and emotional association also matter.

“People try to draw a line by saying there are no feelings involved, but it still takes part of their attention and consideration,” she said. “They spend time creating memories and associating certain experiences with that character. The question is how much of that remains inside the game.”

Her concern is less about a single fictional date and more about what happens when virtual relationships begin receiving attention that a real partner feels has been taken away from them.

What started the debate?

The discussion gained traction following Rockstar’s extended preview of GTA 6 and reports about its relationship system.

One widely shared TikTok video warned women against allowing their boyfriends, fiancés or husbands to play the game, claiming that players would have to maintain Jason and Lucia’s romance through messages, dates and displays of affection.

The comments revealed a sharp divide. Some users argued that investing emotionally in a fictional character could make a partner uncomfortable. Others dismissed the concern, pointing out that relationship mechanics have existed in video games for years.

One commenter questioned why it had not been considered an issue in other games featuring romantic relationships, while another advised men to avoid partners who become jealous of video-game characters.

There is also scepticism over how seriously the viral videos should be taken. Kotaku reported that some clips attracted more than five million views, but noted that most of the comments disagreed with their claims. This raised the possibility that some videos were designed to provoke reactions rather than express genuine relationship concerns.

What do we know about GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto VI follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals who become caught in a conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida, which includes the series’ version of Vice City.

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson has said that players can nurture the pair’s romance, but engaging with that element is optional. Jason and Lucia will remain partners in crime even if players choose to keep their relationship platonic.

The game is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. According to Rockstar Games, it will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Whether players regard its romance system as storytelling or virtual infidelity may ultimately depend less on the game itself and more on the boundaries established within each relationship.