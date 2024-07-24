UAE: Not in the mood to work after vacation? How to beat office anxiety

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:57 PM

Feeling low after returning from a rejuvenating break? As residents come back from summer vacations, some struggle to reintegrate into their work routine, experiencing a phenomenon known as re-entry anxiety.

Healthcare specialists say that this condition is characterised by a sense of reluctance and difficulty in resuming work after a holiday and is becoming common as more people prioritise leisure and time off to cope with the stresses of modern life.

Psychologists say that re-entry anxiety manifests in various ways, including feelings of restlessness, lack of motivation, difficulty concentrating, and even mild depression. The abrupt transition from a relaxed, stress-free vacation environment to the demands of the workplace can be daunting, leading to a period of adjustment that can significantly impact productivity and overall well-being.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you can relate to this, you are not alone.

‘Struggling to readjust’

Abdullah, a 35-year-old employee working in the government sector in Abu Dhabi, recently returned from a 10-day vacation in Moscow. “My trip was filled with cultural exploration, relaxation, and spending quality time with my family. However, upon returning, I found myself struggling to readjust to work life. When I consulted my counsellor in my office, she advised me to take two more days off and work from home," he said.

“After returning, I found that I lacked motivation, difficulty in concentrating, restlessness and discomfort. Even a tiny task at office felt like increased workload,” he added.

‘Difficult to regain focus’

Similarly, Ahmed Najeeb, an Indian working as an engineer in Dubai, recently returned from a 10-day visit to his hometown of Mangalore, where he spent precious time with his family during the summer vacation. “The joy of reuniting with loved ones, the comfort of familiar surroundings, and the break from my usual routine provided me with much-needed relaxation and happiness,” said Najeeb.

However, upon his return to Dubai on July 19, Najeeb began experiencing re-entry anxiety. “The transition from the warm, loving environment of my native to the fast-paced and demanding life in Dubai has been challenging. I am struggling to regain focus at work, feeling a persistent sense of restlessness,” he said.

‘Re-entry anxiety is normal’

According to healthcare specialists, it is common for employees to feel stressed or anxious when returning to work after a vacation. Humans naturally find comfort in familiarity, and a break from work can become the 'new normal'. When you disconnect, returning to deadlines, meetings and endless to-do lists can feel overwhelming.

Dr Bino Mary Chacko, specialist psychiatrist, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said that people are on relaxation mode when they are on vacation and that is the time when they are not bothered about meeting deadlines or following schedules. “Holiday is essential for physical and mental rejuvenation. However, it’s common to feel anxious upon returning to routine after a vacation. People often ruminate about work, meetings, assignments and achieving targets. Transitioning from vacation mode to work mode isn’t always easy,” said Dr Chacko.

Dr Bino Mary Chacko