UAE launches patient, carer and HR guides for multiple sclerosis support

People living with multiple sclerosis (MS), their caregivers, and employers now have access to a new set of practical support resources launched in the UAE as part of a nationwide World MS Day campaign.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has introduced a patient guide to help individuals navigate conversations around an MS diagnosis, a dedicated resource for carers, and an HR guide designed to help employers create more inclusive workplaces for employees living with the condition.

The resources form part of the society's fourth annual World MS Day campaign, which is being rolled out across healthcare facilities, workplaces, and community spaces across the UAE under the theme "My MS Diagnosis: Navigating MS Together."

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, said the campaign seeks to strengthen awareness and support systems for people living with MS.

“World MS Day reminds us that living with MS is not a journey that should be experienced alone, but one shaped by the strength of communities, families, caregivers, and the systems of support surrounding them," she said.

“As we mark our fourth year commemorating World MS Day in the UAE alongside the global community, we are proud to continue building national awareness and strengthening collective understanding around the realities of living with MS.”

Practical support

Among the newly launched resources is a guide aimed at helping people living with MS discuss their diagnosis with family members, friends, and colleagues. The resource includes practical advice and guided exercises intended to support more open and confident communication following diagnosis.

Recognising the role caregivers play throughout the MS journey, NMSS has also developed a dedicated guide offering information and support for those caring for people living with MS and other chronic conditions.

The third resource is an HR guide designed to help employers and human resources teams better understand MS and support employees living with the condition. Endorsed by inclusion and accessibility organisation The Butterfly, the guide provides information on workplace accommodations and accessibility measures that can help employees with MS thrive professionally.

While developed with the MS community in mind, the resources are also intended to support people navigating conversations around other chronic health conditions.

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Awareness efforts expand

The guides form part of a broader awareness campaign being rolled out through more than 30 healthcare facilities and partner networks across the UAE. The initiative aims to improve visibility of support services and strengthen public understanding of the condition.

As part of the campaign, NMSS will host a public webinar on June 5, bringing together experts in nutrition, mental health, and research to discuss wellbeing strategies, ongoing UAE-based studies, and the importance of holistic support systems for people living with MS and their families.

Awareness efforts are also extending into community spaces through the society's "Carry It Forward" café activation, taking place across more than 30 locations in the UAE on May 30 and 31. The initiative aims to encourage conversations about multiple sclerosis and foster stronger community support for those living with the condition.

The campaign will also include landmark illuminations across the country to increase visibility and awareness of MS.

Established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Empowerment, NMSS works to improve the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis in the UAE through education, advocacy, and support programmes. The organisation collaborates with healthcare institutions and community partners to improve access to information, care, and resources for those affected by the condition.