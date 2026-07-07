Why more UAE professionals are choosing 'micro-retirement' instead of waiting until 65

For years, many professionals in the UAE followed a familiar path: build a career, save as much as possible, and postpone personal ambitions until retirement.

Now, some are choosing a different route.

Instead of waiting until their 60s, a growing number of young professionals are taking what has become known as a "micro-retirement", a planned break from work lasting anywhere from a few months to several years. Some use the time to travel, recover from burnout, spend time with family, or explore a new career before returning to the workforce.

The shift comes as conversations around work-life balance continue to grow. According to the Cigna Healthcare International Health Study, workplace stress remains high in the UAE, with 84 per cent of employees reporting increased day-to-day stress. Among those aged 18 to 24, 21 per cent described their stress levels as unmanageable.

For some, stepping away from work has become less about escaping a job and more about protecting their wellbeing before burnout takes a lasting toll.

Trading Dubai for Bali

For Tariq S, a 29-year-old former digital marketing manager, a micro-retirement meant walking away from six years in Dubai's fast-paced agency world.

After years of working long hours and saving aggressively, he made what many around him considered a risky decision. He gave up his apartment, sold most of his belongings, and moved to Bali, where he has been living on his savings for the past two years.

"I realised I was spending the best years of my life inside an office, telling myself I'd enjoy life when I was old," he told Khaleej Times.

"I saved for three years before leaving because I wanted to make sure I could live comfortably without worrying about money. The goal wasn't to stop working forever. It was to give myself time to breathe."

Living in Bali completely changed his routine.

"I learned to cook, surf, and slow down. For the first time in years, my day wasn't controlled by meetings or deadlines. I didn't quit because I was lazy. I quit because I needed to remember who I was outside of work."

Now preparing to return to the UAE, Tariq said the experience has changed what he wants from his career.

"I'm coming back as a consultant rather than a full-time employee. The break helped me realise that flexibility and control over my time matter more to me than climbing the corporate ladder."

Turning a break into a business

For Sarah M, a 32-year-old media professional in Dubai, taking time off led to an entirely different career.

After leaving a demanding corporate communications role, she initially planned to spend six months resting before looking for another job.

Instead, she rediscovered an old passion.

"I picked up a camera again for the first time since university," she said. "I started filming travel videos and editing content just because I enjoyed it."

What began as a hobby gradually turned into freelance work.

"My family thought I was making a huge mistake because I resigned without another job lined up. But I knew I needed the break."

Over the following months, she built a portfolio, secured clients, and eventually launched her own freelance videography business.

"I'm working just as hard today, but the difference is that I decide how I spend my time. That break gave me the mental space to build something that actually suited the life I wanted."

A changing attitude towards career breaks

Career experts say employers are becoming more open to candidates who have taken planned career breaks, particularly when they can clearly explain how they spent the time.

Rather than seeing every employment gap as a red flag, recruiters are increasingly looking at whether candidates used the period to travel, develop new skills, volunteer, or pursue personal projects.

Experts advise professionals to be transparent about career breaks on their CVs and LinkedIn profiles, presenting them as intentional sabbaticals rather than trying to hide gaps in employment.

As workplace conversations increasingly focus on wellbeing and burnout, many employers are recognising that a structured break can leave employees returning with renewed motivation and perspective.

Planning before pressing pause

While the lifestyle may sound appealing, financial advisers caution that a micro-retirement requires careful preparation, particularly in a country where living expenses can be high.

Experts recommend building a substantial emergency fund before leaving a full-time role, with enough savings to cover daily expenses, healthcare, visa costs and an extended period of job hunting upon returning to work.

Those planning to remain in the UAE during a career break should also consider their residency options, including freelance permits or long-term residency pathways if they will no longer have an employer-sponsored visa.

For many, the biggest challenge is not taking the break itself, but planning for the transition back into full-time employment.

Still, for professionals like Tariq and Sarah, the experience has reshaped how they define career success.

Rather than viewing retirement as something to look forward to decades from now, they see value in taking time out while they are still young enough to enjoy it.

For a growing number of professionals in the UAE, success is no longer measured only by promotions or pay rises, but also by having the flexibility to step back, recharge and return with a clearer sense of purpose.