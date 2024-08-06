UAE: Flexible work hours, free child care facilities make offices 'parent-friendly'

‘We are not numbers, we are people’, says Yazan Al Bawwab
From free on-site child care facilities, to easing the transition back into the workplace for new mums, an increasing number of companies in the UAE are offering 'parent-friendly' services for their employees.
Some organisations in the UAE have been recognised for earning the Parent-friendly Label (PFL), for their parent-friendly policies and practices, including HSBC Bank, Visa, Masdar, Emirates Nature-WWF, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Etihad Airways, Tappy Toes Nursery and Silal.
The PFL is a voluntary award program available nationwide, allowing semi-governmental, private, and third-sector organisations to receive recognition for their commitment to creating a supportive work culture, and policies that benefit children aged 0-8 years.
Earlier this year, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) introduced the third cycle of its Parent-friendly Label program and is currently accepting applications from organizations across the country until September 2, 2024.
Fatmah Alkaabi, Programs Manager - Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority explained the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) believes that being a parent and excelling at work are not mutually exclusive, but complementary as empowered parents are achievers at their workplace.
She said: “Applications (of companies) are assessed against 19 criteria across 5 categories, including the Family Care category which focuses on nursing support offered to new mothers, in the form of nursing breaks and availability of a private and hygienic maternity room.”
“The availability of dedicated facilities such as a children's corner or on-site childcare service, compliant with all applicable regulations, represents another key component of the Family Care category.”
Alkaabi also stressed that by allowing and supporting parents to bring their children to work, or offering them flexible remote work options, organisations can reduce parental stress. “This will have a positive impact on employees’ productivity and loyalty.”
For Cycle 2, a total of 75 organisations from 23 different industries applied for the label. The highest percentage of applicants came from educational institutions, making up 19 per cent, followed by professional services institutions at 15 per cent, and financial institutions and banks at 8 per cent.
Tappy Toes nursery, an organisation which has earned the parent-friendly label, acknowledges the demands of employees when it comes to their children’s needs and is offering free childcare in the nursery, as well as discounts for selected schools.
Foram Gohel, Managing Director at Tappy Toes Nursery said, “We have on-site childcare facilities for children aged 45 days to 6 years old. We have partnered with schools, offering our team members educational support discounts, reductions and seats in all age groups.”
“When a new parent returns to work, they are offered unlimited time for nursing and caring for the young one. We ease them back to their role with additional staff providing support to the returning member, until they are fully settled in. We have partnered with mother and child care companies, which offer priority of service, and discounts on their products.
Visa, a digital payment company, offers a flexible work policy. “Be it medical appointments or fetching their children from school, we offer flexible working arrangements to accommodate these needs,” said Amrita Chopra, Senior Director, Human Resources at Visa.
The company also provides an 'Employee Assistance Program' with guidance in form of webinars and articles. “Besides, employees are entitled to a phased return to work for one month after returning from maternity, adoption, or primary caregiver leave. We also lessen the normal working hours by 2 hours per day,” she added.
Meanwhile, employees who are parents, and have benefited from such initiatives recall how the efforts of their companies enabled job continuity and a smooth transition for them.
Tappy Toes employee Zeenath said, “My story began in 2022, and the management supported me to start my career and my son’s education. Thank you for building my confidence, and my career and preparing my son for the ‘big’ school.”
“One month after I joined the nursery, I discovered that I was pregnant. I thought the administration would not accept this and I was afraid that I would lose my job. But after I told them, I was surprised that they were very happy with the news, asking me to concentrate on my health and baby. They supported me throughout my pregnancy, and even after giving birth, I did not feel any pressure. They were and still are like my family.” added Hagar, another employee of Tappy Toes.
Visa employees also reiterate how over the years, the organisation has worked on becoming an inclusive place.
“The company creates opportunities for employees to be passionate about causes or life events that influence the way we work. Their employee resource groups provide a sense of belonging and support,” added Claudette Haupt, CEMEA (Central Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Benefits Lead at Visa.
