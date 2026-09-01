The next global spy hero? UAE-filmed thriller brings Inspector Jamshed to cinema

The world has James Bond. It has Ethan Hunt. Now, South Asia's legendary detective is stepping into the global spotlight. IJ: The Secret Parchment brings Ishtiaq Ahmed's iconic Inspector Jamshed to life in a sweeping UAE-filmed thriller where ancient secrets, deadly conspiracies and a race against time collide.

Fans of action-packed franchises such as James Bond 007 and Mission Impossible may have a new title to add to their watchlists. But unlike its Hollywood counterparts, IJ: The Secret Parchment draws from South Asia's rich literary heritage, adapting one of Pakistani fiction's most enduring detectives for a global audience.

Released on August 28, the film's first trailer offers a glimpse into a world of mystery, intelligence and suspense. Directed by Fahd Nur, the English thriller is targeting a 2027 theatrical release. It is expected to debut across the UAE and GCC before expanding to international markets.

For executive producer Muhammad Adnan Butt, the project was about taking a beloved literary hero beyond borders.

"Inspector Jamshed belonged to us first, but his story was always destined to travel farther," Butt told Khaleej Times. "He has lived in readers' imaginations for decades. With this film, we wanted to honour Ishtiaq Ahmed's legacy while introducing his enduring creation to audiences around the world. It is a tremendous privilege to carry that torch forward."

Butt said the screenplay draws inspiration from three of Ahmed's novels: Packet ka Raaz, Paanch Qadam Par Maut and Farzi Chor.

"We carefully selected stories that would best introduce Inspector Jamshed to cinema audiences while capturing the essence of his character," he said.

Legendary writer, veteran actors

The film also pays tribute to Ishtiaq Ahmed, whose remarkable career produced 796 novels and inspired generations of readers. While staying true to the values and themes that made Inspector Jamshed a cultural icon, the adaptation has been reimagined for contemporary audiences.

Veteran actor Omair Rana leads the cast as Inspector Jamshed, a methodical investigator whose sharp instincts and unwavering commitment to justice define his character. The ensemble also includes Ahad Raza Mir as Behzaad, Faran Tahir as Zafar Iqbal Burki, Asif Raza Mir as Khan Rehman, Anoushay Abbasi as Shakeela Begum and Jad Hadid as Sub-Inspector Ikram.

"Inspector Jamshed is a character people have cherished for years," Rana said. "I approached him as a thoughtful, disciplined man whose strength lies in seeing what others miss. I hope long-time readers recognise the qualities they loved, while new audiences discover why he has remained relevant for so long."

Shooting at UAE landmarks

The scale of the production matches its ambition. Filmed over 104 days across more than 30 locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the movie showcases landmarks including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Masdar City, Reem Island, Aldar Headquarters, Al Khatim Desert and Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

Bringing together talent from 13 nationalities and a workforce of around 1,300 people, the film blends investigative intrigue, family adventure and large-scale action. The production enlisted internationally recognised stunt director George Kirby, whose credits include Game of Thrones, The Batman and Doctor Strange, while action director Amr McGyver oversaw its chase and driving sequences.

Produced by Dot Republic Media, CreatorsOne Studios and Walnut Media, IJ: The Secret Parchment is planned for a worldwide theatrical release followed by streaming distribution, introducing Inspector Jamshed to a new generation while celebrating one of South Asia's most beloved fictional detectives.

Director Fahd Nur said preserving the character's essence was the production's greatest challenge.

"The hardest part was never expanding the world," he said. "The real challenge was making sure we didn't lose what made it special. Inspector Jamshed works because every clue matters, every danger has consequences, and the family at the heart of the story keeps it grounded and human."

Screenwriter Eric Berg believes the detective's appeal transcends borders.

"Inspector Jamshed has crossed a threshold," he said. "At this stage, he no longer belongs to one nation. He belongs to the world."