UAE designers make waves with modest fashion movement

The fashion world is witnessing a remarkable shift as modest fashion moves from the sidelines to the spotlight. In the UAE, a hub of cultural diversity and innovation, designers are at the forefront of this movement, blending style with cultural identity in ways that resonate globally. Styles that offer more coverage without sacrificing aesthetic appeal are gaining popularity worldwide, with the modest fashion market projected to be worth $311 billion (Dh1.1 trillion) this year, according to Thomson Reuters. While mainstream brands like H&M and Dolce & Gabbana have started incorporating modest fashion lines, it is the UAE’s own designers who are redefining this space and gaining international acclaim.

Faiza Bouguessa, founder of the label Bouguessa, has reimagined the abaya as a global fashion statement. Known for her minimalist yet sophisticated designs, her collections feature clean lines and luxurious fabrics that resonate with both modest and mainstream fashion audiences. Bouguessa’s work has been celebrated in international publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and her pieces have been worn by icons like Queen Rania of Jordan and Beyoncé. “I love how Bouguessa’s designs make me feel confident and stylish without compromising my values,” says Amal, a loyal customer. Her collections have also graced the runways of Paris Fashion Week, further cementing her place as a trailblazer in the industry.

Huda Al Nuaimi brings a different flair with her intricate embroidery and vibrant designs. Her pieces, which include abayas and kaftans, are a celebration of Emirati craftsmanship. “Huda’s work feels like wearing a piece of art,” says Layla, a fashion enthusiast. “Her attention to detail and commitment to sustainability make her collections truly special.” Al Nuaimi’s creations have been featured in Elle and showcased at global events like London Modest Fashion Week. By incorporating eco-friendly materials and ethical production methods, she aligns her brand with the UAE’s broader goals of innovation and sustainability.

Sara Al Madani, a designer and entrepreneur, has taken a bold approach to modest fashion, blending traditional Middle Eastern attire with contemporary elements. Her designs cater to the modern woman, offering versatility and elegance. “Sara’s collections are empowering,” says Noor, a young professional. “They allow me to express my individuality while staying true to my cultural roots." Al Madani has been profiled in Forbes for her entrepreneurial spirit and influence in the fashion world. Beyond her designs, she is an advocate for women’s empowerment, inspiring a new generation of creatives in the UAE.

The rise of modest fashion in the UAE is supported by events like Dubai Modest Fashion Week, which provide a platform for designers to showcase their work to a global audience. These events, coupled with government-backed initiatives and fashion incubators, have been instrumental in nurturing the industry. The UAE’s emphasis on sustainability has further shaped the modest fashion scene, with designers adopting eco-friendly practices that align with global trends.

Consumers are also embracing this shift. “I used to struggle to find stylish yet modest clothing,” says Reem, a longtime Dubai resident. “Now, there are so many options that align with my values and personal style. It’s a joy to shop for clothes that make me feel confident and connected to my culture.” This sentiment reflects the broader impact of the UAE’s modest fashion industry, which is not only transforming wardrobes but also fostering a deeper connection between consumers and their cultural identity.

