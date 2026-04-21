Why UAE classrooms are dropping ‘housewife’ for ‘woman of the house’ in Arabic lessons

A quiet shift is taking place inside UAE classrooms, where the words used to describe women at home are being reconsidered, and in some cases, redefined.

Educators are beginning to move away from the term “housewife” in Arabic language lessons, replacing it with phrases that better reflect women’s influence within the family. At the centre of this shift is the phrase Sit Al Bait, meaning “woman of the house”, which carries connotations of leadership, responsibility, and authority within the home.

The distinction may seem subtle, but educators say it changes the meaning entirely — from a limited label to one that recognises women as decision-makers and central figures in shaping family life.

They stress that the move is not about introducing new language, but about using existing terms more accurately to reflect modern realities. The aim is to ensure that the way young people learn to describe roles at home aligns with how those roles are lived today.

Language shapes perception

The shift comes amid wider conversations in the UAE around how language influences identity, particularly for younger generations. Schools and Arabic language institutions across the region are increasingly incorporating these discussions into teaching materials, recognising that early exposure to certain terms can shape how children understand value, responsibility, and gender roles.

Rasha Maslam, an Arabic language educator, said the change may appear simple on the surface, but carries deeper meaning in how roles are perceived.

“Sit Al Bait is not just a phrase, it reflects authority, responsibility and presence within the home,” the educator said. “It may seem like a small linguistic shift, but the meaning behind it is powerful; it acknowledges the role women play in shaping families and, by extension, society.”

This evolving approach also aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Family, which places emphasis on strengthening family structures and recognising the individuals who shape them.

A wider national conversation

The discussion gained further visibility in March, when Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, marked Mother’s Day by highlighting the vital role mothers play in shaping society.

He also directed the Community Development Authority to adopt the title “generation shaper” instead of “housewife”, in recognition of a role that, he said, no words or titles can fully capture.

The move reinforced a growing sentiment across the UAE that traditional labels may no longer fully reflect the scope of women’s contributions within the home and beyond.

Beyond the classroom

The conversation is also being supported by wider cultural initiatives across the region, encouraging women to rethink how they see themselves and how they are described.

Christian Bou Khalil, marketing director for MENA at L’Oréal Paris, said the phrase Sit Al Bait resonated because it reflects how many families already function.

“Women lead, manage, and shape life in ways that deserve to be fully seen and valued,” he said. “When this conversation reaches the classroom, it helps shape what the next generation believes is possible.”