Viral ’80s AI trend: UAE celebrities and influencers give Instagram a retro makeover

Instagram is looking a little more like an ’80s photo album, with UAE celebrities and influencers joining a trend that began earlier this week and reimagines them in another decade.

Using artificial intelligence, participants are giving their photographs a retro makeover, complete with bigger hair, vintage outfits and the finish of an old print. The images might resemble something pulled from a family album, but these are newly generated pictures rather than actual throwbacks.

Among those joining in are Emirati life coach Hala Kazim, interviewer Anas Bukhash and radio presenter Kris Fade, while some reality television personalities have turned it into a couple’s activity.

Hala Kazim

Emirati entrepreneur and life educational coach Hala Kazim joined the trend with a post that took a humorous approach to the decade.

“The eighties and I don’t know what the eighties are,” read her caption, accompanied by laughing emojis.

The 63-year-old, who is also the mother of Anas Bukhash, is among the participants who actually lived through the era they are now revisiting through AI.

Kris Fade and his family

Radio presenter and Dubai Bling personality Kris Fade and his wife also joined the retro makeover trend.

His wife shared a collection of images featuring herself, Fade and family members, extending the ’80s treatment beyond a solo portrait. The post turned the trend into a family affair, imagining how they might look together in another era.

Safa Al Juboori and Mohammad Kiswani

For Love Is Blind, Habibi stars Safa Al Juboori and Mohammad Kiswani, the appeal went beyond the clothes.

“The hair, the outfits, the Miami nights… I think we belong here,” read the caption accompanying their post, followed by a laughing emoji.

The couple also asked followers, “Which one is your favorite?”, inviting them to choose from the images they shared.

Anas Bukhash

Emirati entrepreneur and interviewer Anas Bukhash joined in with a caption that acknowledged exactly how his pictures came together.

“haters will say it’s AI,” he wrote.

With both Bukhash and his mother taking part, the trend has crossed generations within the same family.

Jwana Karim and Elissa

Dubai Bling cast member and entrepreneur Jwana Karim has also shared her take on the ’80s look.

Lebanese singer Elissa is another regional celebrity joining the trend, adding to the mix of television personalities, presenters and musicians trying out the AI makeover.