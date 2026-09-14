10 UAE artists team up with Afghan female artisans for handwoven carpet collection

Ten UAE-based artists and designers are joining forces with female Afghan master artisans for a new exhibition in Abu Dhabi that brings contemporary UAE art together with generations-old carpet-making traditions.

Titled Intimaa: Sacred Threads, the exhibition will open at Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi on October 15 and run until January 9, 2027.

The exhibition is part of the 2026 Zuleya Artists Program by the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), with this year's edition bringing together 10 UAE-based creatives whose designs will be interpreted as traditional handwoven carpets by Afghan female artisans.

The participating artists are Zuhoor Al Sayegh, Reem AlHashimi, Fatima Al Mazroui, Shamsa Al Omeira, Dhabia Al Qubaisi, Noura Al Serkal, Samar Hijazi, Azza Al Sherif, Khawla Darwish and Asma Al Ahmed.

Curated by UAE-based independent curator and cultural practitioner Aysha Al Hemeiri, the exhibition takes place during the UAE's Year of Family and explores themes of family unity, belonging and cultural inheritance.

Each artist's work will be brought to life by female master weavers, combining the artists' contemporary interpretations with traditional Afghan carpet-making techniques.

The finished pieces will later be auctioned, with proceeds going towards FBMI programmes supporting the health and education of children in disadvantaged communities.

The Zuleya programme is a social enterprise under FBMI, which works with Afghan artisans to produce handwoven carpets and handicrafts. According to the initiative, the carpets are handcrafted in Afghanistan, with processes including shearing sheep, spinning wool, knotting designs and trimming the finished rugs carried out by hand.

FBMI says around 70 per cent of its employees are women and widows, many of whom work from home. Artisans are also provided with medical care and vocational training, while schooling is offered to their children.

Maywand Jabarkhyl, Chief Executive Officer of FBMI, said this year's programme highlights "the power of collaboration and the enduring value of art".

"Artistic expression and its translation through design, honors tradition, advances opportunity, and strengthens cultural continuity for generations ahead," he said.

The exhibition is being presented through a partnership between FBMI, Mubadala Foundation and Dolphin Energy, with Cultural Foundation serving as venue partner.

Alya Al Hosani, Vice Chair at Mubadala Foundation, said bringing UAE-based artists and Afghan female artisans together helps strengthen cultural continuity while supporting skills that can be passed between generations.

Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Energy Limited, said the programme also provides artists and artisans with opportunities to showcase their skills.

Intimaa: Sacred Threads opens at Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi on October 15, 2026 and runs until January 9, 2027.