Two UAE students shine in global Cambridge assessments

The Bloomington Academy, Ajman made its mark at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards held in Dubai.

A congratulatory video by the Group Managing Director, Rod Smith, led to the opening ceremony. The evening commenced with elegance and precision. The proceedings were formally inaugurated with a gracious welcome address by Sarah Saiger, UAE Country Manager. Elizabeth Carter, Director of Global Marketing, the distinguished Guest of Honour, added luster to the occasion.

A musical performance, a prelude by the students of Merryland International School, set the stage for the celebration of academic excellence, to honour outstanding achievements of students from across the region, who had distinguished themselves with world-class results in the Cambridge International examinations. The spotlight shone brightly on two exceptional students, Muhammed Nosherwan Khan Fawad Khan Pasha and Ajmain Faieq Sabur Abdus Sabur Miah.

Nosherwan, World Topper (Joint 1st Place) in Cambridge IGCSE English as a Second Language (Speaking Endorsement) June 2024, earned him cheers and a thunderous applause. He also emerged as the current school topper in his IGCSE exams, earning him the well-deserved 100% Madam Sosamma Lazar Award scholarship on tuition fees, at school, a gesture of North Point Education’s and our school’s unwavering support for exceptional talent.

He said: “I always strived for excellent grades, but becoming a World Topper was a surprise, even to myself. This experience has inspired me to aim higher. My next challenge is to become a world-class programmer, contributing to the future of technology.” At school too, Ajmain has been awarded the prestigious Madam Sosamma Lazar Award from North Point Education. This esteemed recognition comes with a 100% scholarship for both IGCSE and AS levels, a bonus for Ajmain’s hard work and commitment to excellence. Ajmain said: “I just reached home from school, tired and exhausted. I rang the doorbell and heard a commotion inside. When my parents opened the door, I saw their faces beaming with joy. I was really surprised. That’s when they hugged me and told me that I ranked 2nd in the UAE for my AS results. I was shocked at first because I couldn’t believe my ears. It was a pleasant shock and a pleasing experience that will stay forever etched in my memory.” “My achievement is purely based on my hard work and the support I received from my parents, teachers, and friends. It wouldn’t have been possible without any of them. With the thought achieving, your actions and hard work are the driving forces that turn it into reality.”