OliOli has announced the next session in its OliOli Conversations series: “Turning Walls into Wonderlands: Supporting Your Child’s Development Through Visual Design.” This free event, designed for parents, will take place at OliOli on Thursday December 5, 10-11am, and offers a unique opportunity to explore how thoughtful interior design can nurture children’s growth, creativity, and well-being.

The session, led by Reem Shakarchi, founder of The Wallpaper Kids, will explore how thoughtful design transforms children’s spaces into inspiring environments for sleep, play, and learning. Parents will learn about the impact of colours, patterns, and imagery on development, discover how personalised designs boost confidence and creativity, and get tips on choosing sensory-friendly, eco-conscious decor. But that’s not all, attending this session will also unlock exclusive perks for participants!