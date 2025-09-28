  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.2°C

Trillionaire-Geneve and Al Wasl SC announce exclusive luxury watch collaboration

The UAE represented 58% of total Swiss watch imports to the Gulf in the first half of 2025

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 5:02 PM

Top Stories

India, Pakistan Asia Cup final: Fans pour in, cheers erupt as Dubai stadium gates open

India, Pakistan Asia Cup final: Fans pour in, cheers erupt as Dubai stadium gates open

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Trillionaire-Geneve, the rising Swiss luxury watchmaker, has entered into an exclusive collaboration with Al Wasl Sports Club to launch a bespoke collection of timepieces celebrating the club’s distinguished legacy.

“This collaboration is a reflection of our dedication to the UAE market and its strategic importance in the world of fine watchmaking,” said Mr. Muhammed Zekeriya Akgad, Chairman of AKFA Holding, the parent company of Trillionaire-Geneve.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai to host global lab-grown diamond leaders as demand rises

thumb-image

Trump signs order declaring TikTok sale ready and values it at $14 billion

thumb-image

UAE: Massive copper shipment 'disappears' en route to India, manufacturer wins legal battle

thumb-image

Haaland's goal numbers are 'insane', says Man City coach Guardiola

thumb-image

Trump authorises 'full force' troop deployment in Portland

 

Headquartered in Dubai, Trillionaire-Geneve is cementing its presence in one of the world’s most vibrant luxury watch markets. According to recent data, the UAE represented 58% of total Swiss watch imports to the Gulf in the first half of 2025, reaffirming its role as the region’s hub for high-end timepieces.

The Trillionaire-Geneve Al Wasl Collection will feature five signature designs that blend the brand’s hallmark Swiss precision with Al Wasl SC’s proud sporting heritage. Leading the line is the “Al Wasl Chrono”, a statement piece that unites timeless craftsmanship with the club’s enduring spirit.

The collection will be made available to fans, collectors, and connoisseurs through select retail partners as well as the official Al Wasl Sports Club shop—offering a rare opportunity to own a creation that embodies both Swiss luxury and Emirati pride.

Looking beyond the timepieces themselves, Akgad highlighted the broader significance of the partnership: “Luxury has always been about storytelling, legacy, and emotion. With Al Wasl SC, we are not just designing watches; we are creating symbols that unite the passion of sport with the artistry of fine watchmaking. This collaboration builds bridges between cultures—where Swiss precision meets Emirati pride.”

He further noted that Trillionaire-Geneve is exploring future collaborations with other cultural and sporting institutions across the UAE & beyond reinforcing the nation’s role as a global hub for creativity, innovation, and luxury craftsmanship.