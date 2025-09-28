Trillionaire-Geneve and Al Wasl SC announce exclusive luxury watch collaboration

Trillionaire-Geneve, the rising Swiss luxury watchmaker, has entered into an exclusive collaboration with Al Wasl Sports Club to launch a bespoke collection of timepieces celebrating the club’s distinguished legacy.

“This collaboration is a reflection of our dedication to the UAE market and its strategic importance in the world of fine watchmaking,” said Mr. Muhammed Zekeriya Akgad, Chairman of AKFA Holding, the parent company of Trillionaire-Geneve.

Headquartered in Dubai, Trillionaire-Geneve is cementing its presence in one of the world’s most vibrant luxury watch markets. According to recent data, the UAE represented 58% of total Swiss watch imports to the Gulf in the first half of 2025, reaffirming its role as the region’s hub for high-end timepieces.

The Trillionaire-Geneve Al Wasl Collection will feature five signature designs that blend the brand’s hallmark Swiss precision with Al Wasl SC’s proud sporting heritage. Leading the line is the “Al Wasl Chrono”, a statement piece that unites timeless craftsmanship with the club’s enduring spirit.

The collection will be made available to fans, collectors, and connoisseurs through select retail partners as well as the official Al Wasl Sports Club shop—offering a rare opportunity to own a creation that embodies both Swiss luxury and Emirati pride.

Looking beyond the timepieces themselves, Akgad highlighted the broader significance of the partnership: “Luxury has always been about storytelling, legacy, and emotion. With Al Wasl SC, we are not just designing watches; we are creating symbols that unite the passion of sport with the artistry of fine watchmaking. This collaboration builds bridges between cultures—where Swiss precision meets Emirati pride.”

He further noted that Trillionaire-Geneve is exploring future collaborations with other cultural and sporting institutions across the UAE & beyond reinforcing the nation’s role as a global hub for creativity, innovation, and luxury craftsmanship.