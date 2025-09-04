Travel to Alhambra: All you need to know about Granada's key attractions

There is nowhere in the world quite like Alhambra. The striking Islamic architecture of the palaces, the intricate tile-work and carvings, and stunning gardens will leave you spellbound.

Everything you hear about Alhambra is true.

The term Alhambra has its roots in Arabic and means ‘the red castle’ or ‘the red one’. It’s probably named this due to the red-brown colour of its towers and walls.

My journey began with a bus ride from the Centro neighbourhood. I had allocated a full day for this tour, having bought two timed tickets: one for Alhambra and another for the Nasrid Palaces for 4pm.

People often confuse the Nasrid Palaces with Alhambra, but of course they are two very different spots.

Alhambra refers to a fortress or citadel atop La Sabica hill. The entire complex includes the structures in the Alcazaba region, Generalife, and the Nasrid Palaces, which were the residences of the Nasrid royal family. However, to visit the Nasrid Palaces, separate tickets must be bought.

Upon entering the grounds, I realised why it was important not to rush this tour. No detail is too small for the Alhambra — small often overlooked things like the cubbyholes in every room as intricately carved as the surrounding walls and columns, the inscriptions, the beautiful gardens…everything was spectacular.

A brief history

Alhambra, sitting high on the mountainside overlooking the ancient city of Granada, deserves its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It was built in the 1200s by King Muhammed Al-Ahmar (founder of the Nasrid Dynasty, the last Muslim dynasty in the Iberian Peninsula), who ruled over the region of Granada for several years before Christians did.

Since then, Alhambra Palace has been ruled only by Christian kings. Despite this, its architecture has remained predominantly Islamic. This fascinating story makes Alhambra one of Spain’s most visited historical sites. To fully enjoy this area, it is essential to know the layout and importance of each site.

The Alcazaba

The military fortress of Alcazaba is located on the highest point of the hill and overlooks the city. It was built in the 13th century by Muhammed I. When constructed, it was a mini citadel with army barracks, watch towers, and gardens. Until the 14th century, it housed the palace and residence of Muhammed I (before the Nasrid Palaces were built).

There is also a tower here, which you can climb for great views of Granada.

Within Alcazaba, there are a few sites you shouldn’t miss — these include the Jardines de los Adarves (Garden of the Ramparts), a small garden along the ramparts that offers a gorgeous view of the city; Plaza de Armas (Arms Square), the place held homes of several important people including those serving in the army; Torre de la Vela (watch tower) with four floors and the best views of the city; and the Torre de Armas (Tower of Arms) with an interesting gateway called the Puerta de las Armas, which is possibly the oldest gate of the Alhambra.

Generalife

Generalife was the summer palace and country estate of the Nasrid rulers. The beautiful gardens of Alhambra are housed here. The enchanting walkways, fountains, ornamental trees, hedgerows, and giant ancient trees form a part of the landscape. The spaces are interspersed by decorative water structures, from fountains to cascades and pools. These gardens are believed to be one of the oldest Moorish gardens designed to represent paradise.

The highlights of Generalife include Patio de la Acequia, a long pool with jets of water and arched porticos on either end; Court of the Sultana’s Cypress Tree, a place full of cypress trees, ponds, stone fountains; and Water stairway with four levels of flowing water. At the beginning of Spanish Christian rule in Granada, Generalife underwent various changes and additions.

Charles V Palace

The Palace of Charles V, located next to Nasrid Palaces, is a complete contrast to the rest of the site. This palace dates back to the Christian era and the difference in architecture is obvious. It was built in the newer Renaissance style but is extraordinarily beautiful with its expansive circular courtyard, massive columns, and circular ceiling opening.

The Nasrid Palaces

One of the unmissable parts of my visit to Alhambra was the Nasrid Palaces, once the primary homes of the Moorish kings. To escape the attack by Castilian kings, Muhammed I moved his base to Sabica Hill in the early 1200s.

However, only in the 13th century when the Nasrid dynasty reached stability did he order separate elegant palaces to be constructed.

Sadly, he did not get to enjoy these builds. Subsequent additions were made, which were torn down by the Nasrid emir, Yusuf I, and replaced by grander and more elegant Nasrid palaces.

In fact, Yusuf I and his son, Muhammed V, are credited for the Moorish architecture, Nasrid art, beautiful baths, tilework, and extraordinary Moorish courtyards with fountains that are seen today.

And so, the Nasrid Palaces became symbols of wealth and prosperity for the ruling dynasty. They remained so even after the palaces were handed over to the Spanish kings by the last Nasrid King, Muhammed XII.

According to my ticket, I was allowed into the Palaces only at 4pm. Truth be told — it’s nearly impossible to go over every detail of the palace in such a short time, but you can, if you try, see it all.

There are three independent areas in the Nasrid Palaces: the Mexuar, the Comares Palace (official residence of the King), and the Palace of the Lions (private area of the palace).

The key highlights of the Nasrid Palaces include the Patio de los Arrayanes, or the Court of the Myrtles, with two stunning fountains in a pond; Hall of the Ambassadors, which was the meeting room for the King; the Comares Tower, the upper part of which includes the winter chambers of the King and has special stained-glass windows that prevent harsh winter light from flooding the interiors; Hall of the Boat, which was restored after a fire damaged it; and the Patio del Cuarto Dorado.

The patio of the gilded room is a façade created by Muhammed V connecting the Mexuar to the Comares palace.