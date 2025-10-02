Top destinations for solo travel after 50: A personal guide

Travel has always been my happy go-to activity; exploring and discovering new countries and even planning my break there give me pleasure.

My desire to wander has been a great motivator for earning money. And travel has been one of my most significant expenses after mortgage, kids’ education, health insurance, and the sundry bills that come with life.

However, I consider travel more an investment than an expense. It is an investment in mental well-being, intellectual growth, and a developed worldview. It also gives you perspective, showing you that you are just a tiny dot in the universe, resulting in you focusing on things that matter in the larger scheme of things and ignoring those that don’t.

It’s when you travel that you see that people around the world are just people. The differences — skin colour, language, food preferences, etc. — are superficial. It’s the humanness — emotions, feelings, thoughts — that make us more similar than different.

It’s more pronounced when I meet and interact with women across the world. I often find a better level of understanding with a woman I barely know in a far-off country than with a man I barely know from my own.

My early travels were with family, first as a child and a teenager, and later as a parent of young children. The first few solo travel experiences were for work — I would tack on a couple of days to a trip and explore.

And that’s when I realised that I really enjoyed travelling alone. However, I was the mother of two young children, worked in a traditional office setup, and was managing a home with all the responsibilities that came with it.

So, barring the occasional work trip, I put my solo travel plans on hold and continued exploring the world with my partner and children. The education my children received through travel has been invaluable in broadening their horizons and fostering a deep understanding of the world from an early age.

A few years ago, I left paid employment to become an entrepreneur. A large part of this decision was the desire to reclaim my hours, days and years. The time also coincided with the children becoming independent.

My first few child-free travels were with my partner or with friends. But the thing with travel is you go to faraway places with limited days on hand and being with another person — even someone you are very fond of — means considering the other person’s preferences.

Then I hit 50, and the tick-tock of the clock of life made me aware of the years gone by and left. There really was no time for compromise on the one thing I am passionate about. So, while family holidays still take place, I have now been travelling alone for a couple of years. I love it. Something shifts in my nervous system when I am in a new place on my own. It’s a positive shift — there’s clarity and contentment with occasional flashes of pure joy. I discover places as I walk with no planned meal breaks. I spend whole days in museums. I explore historical places, giving as much time and attention to anything that sparks my curiosity. I walk in wild green areas, picking fruits, smelling flowers, and sitting on benches doing nothing.

Of course, these travels require intense planning, from managing expenses to balancing work, visa requirements, and creating an itinerary. For example, over the past 12 months, I have used my one-year Schengen visa to the maximum, travelling to Greece, Portugal, Spain, and Norway, with each trip lasting no longer than a week. I travelled in the low season for each of these, when airfare and accommodation are cheaper.

I used Airbnb options, which are not only more economical than hotels but also allow you to stay in residential areas, meet locals and experience the real city. For instance, my Lisbon Airbnb — a lovely, centrally located four-bedroom apartment — provided opportunities for some interesting chats with the flat owners and fellow travellers while preparing breakfast in the morning or over a beverage in the late evening.

Working out the best mode of transportation and booking inter-city trains in advance helps save money and alleviate last-minute anxiety. Additionally, doing a first-day shopping haul for breakfast and snacks, if you’re Airbnb-ing, and stocking up on nuts, fruits, etc., if you’re in a hotel, can also be helpful. I also find that joining a walking tour is the best way to start exploring a new city — that’s when you can shortlist the places you want to visit properly and understand the basic layout of the city you are in.

The ultimate joy for me is the feeling of freedom to plan my day — there are times when I have work to do or a virtual meeting to attend, and I can move my plans to suit my day. Also, getting lost in tiny lanes in a new city is an experience to be had, and I have discovered some surprising and interesting things, such as small art galleries, cafes, or specialist artisan shops after misinterpreting Google Maps’ instructions.

The aim is to keep discovering the delights of a new place. These are the days when my brain rejigs and new ideas start popping. I feel my limbs relaxing and I begin to sleep better. And the best thing is that I come back home happier after satiating my wanderlust.

My top seven destinations for 50+ solo travellers, based on my own experiences, are:

London, UK

Perfect for walking, getting lost in, and finding things not on your list. Don’t let the chatter about safety deter you — it’s just like any other big, busy city, you need to be cautious with your belongings.

Madrid, Spain

This city offers lovely mix of history, culture, arts, and great food. It’s largely walkable with a large window of good weather from March to November. Both Prado and Reina Sofia museums are fantastic. While in Madrid, consider taking a train (or driving) to Granada or Seville for an Andalusian experience.

Tangier, Morocco

A North African city with European influences, Tangier’s unique location makes it a blend of both. Wander around the ancient Medina and souks and discover why Tangier attracted artists like Henri Matisse and Francis Bacon, and had an impact on their work. You can take a train or a coach to explore Fez and Chefchaouen — safe, convenient, and economical.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

It can be a beach resort break combined with some arts (a visit to Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa’s house is recommended) and a bit of shopping. Ride a tuk-tuk, use the local ride-hailing app or just walk — I felt safe doing all. A trip to Kandy or Nuwara Eliya can be part of your itinerary.

Oslo, Norway

My first Scandinavian destination, Oslo is perfect for a lone woman traveller. The vibe makes it stand out from the other European cities; the air feels different, cleaner, and the architecture is impressive (even for a visitor from Burj Khalifa’s Dubai). The Fram (all about polar expeditions) and Munch (Edvard Munch’s thought-provoking art museum) are not to be missed.

Baku, Azerbaijan

A vibrant combination of new and old, Baku’s old town, with its steep, cobblestone streets, exists alongside the modern city, featuring the iconic Flame Towers and the art hub of the Heydar Aliyev Centre. While it’s a largely walkable city, you can rent a car with a driver to see attractions like the Atashgah Zoroastrian Fire Temple, if you prefer.

Athens, Greece

A city with so much to do, Athens is perfect for a solo traveller. From climbing the Acropolis to spending a whole day at a museum, to just walking in the surrounding area, Athens is the full package. Since it’s quite spread-out, using the Hop-on, Hop-off bus service is a good idea.