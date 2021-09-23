Top 6 vegan burgers to try in the UAE

Who says only crispy meat cheeseburgers can lift your mood on a dull day? With ample vegan restaurants in the city, heading out for a sumptuous vegan snack is no longer a hassle. From beans, mushrooms, avocado, mock meat, and vegan cheese and mayo, these plant-based burgers are soulful alternatives to go meatless! We bring you some of the city’s best vegan burgers to try

Black Tap

They serve the most delicious vegan burger in the city — The Impossible All-American Burger that is made using the world-famous plant-based meat replacement. Vegan lovers can indulge in the meatless yet flavourful and sumptuous patty that is served with special sauce and vegan bun. Try their popular black bean vegan burger, which has a salsa verde topping.

Location: Multiple locations including Dubai Festival City and Madinat Jumeirah

Average cost: (for two) Dh225

Common Grounds

Can a burger patty made with avocado and chickpeas beat the famous crispy meat burger? Absolutely. With a number of vegan food options to satiate your appetite, Common Grounds’ Avocado Burger is made with crumbed avocado and chickpeas layered with beetroot hummus, lettuce, pickled onion and vegan mayo within a vegan potato bun which can be replaced with a lettuce wrap. Relish it with sweet potato fries or fresh green salad.

Location: MOE, DIFC, JLT, JBR

Average cost: (for two) Dh170

Good Burger

Another knockout vegan burger that is made of fantastic meaty portobello mushroom patty drizzled with a choice of toppings like basil mayo, tomato, red onion and rocket leaves. Tasting nothing less than your backyard-crafted-burgers, their sun-kissed buns and crispy vegan patty can beat the meat meal.

Location: At Maiz tacos, JLT

Average cost: (for two) Dh150

Bite Me Burger CO

Bite in to their scrumptious plant-based burger that looks and tastes just like your crispy chicken patty, but is even juicier. Made with chickpea, cumin, onion, garlic, coriander, pepper, tahini sauce, pickles, lettuce and served with appetising sauce, their vegan mini-burger is also something to try.

Location: Jumeirah Park Pavillion; Gate Avenue

Average cost: (for two) Dh160

Soul Green

Just as the name signifies, Soul Green’s Red Quinoa Burger is soothing, light and nutritious. Made with quinoa and fresh beetroot, this vegan patty is layered with tasty mushroom mayonnaise and fresh leaves. Their buns are soft and gluten-free and the heavenly burger is served with their signature crisps and selection of dips.

Location: Vida Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor

Average cost: (for two) Dh 310

Wild and the Moon

This 100 per cent plant-based eatery creates food that is local, organic, cruelty-free and gluten-free with “Goodness from Mother Earth”. Their Wild Burger is clean, wholesome and healthy and is popular for its red kidney beans, rice and mushroom patty. It is served with vegan cheddar cheese, signature wild sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Average cost: (for two) Dh165