Top 6 vegan burgers to try in the UAE
Your fix for the best local food joints
Who says only crispy meat cheeseburgers can lift your mood on a dull day? With ample vegan restaurants in the city, heading out for a sumptuous vegan snack is no longer a hassle. From beans, mushrooms, avocado, mock meat, and vegan cheese and mayo, these plant-based burgers are soulful alternatives to go meatless! We bring you some of the city’s best vegan burgers to try
Black Tap
They serve the most delicious vegan burger in the city — The Impossible All-American Burger that is made using the world-famous plant-based meat replacement. Vegan lovers can indulge in the meatless yet flavourful and sumptuous patty that is served with special sauce and vegan bun. Try their popular black bean vegan burger, which has a salsa verde topping.
Location: Multiple locations including Dubai Festival City and Madinat Jumeirah
Average cost: (for two) Dh225
Common Grounds
Can a burger patty made with avocado and chickpeas beat the famous crispy meat burger? Absolutely. With a number of vegan food options to satiate your appetite, Common Grounds’ Avocado Burger is made with crumbed avocado and chickpeas layered with beetroot hummus, lettuce, pickled onion and vegan mayo within a vegan potato bun which can be replaced with a lettuce wrap. Relish it with sweet potato fries or fresh green salad.
Location: MOE, DIFC, JLT, JBR
Average cost: (for two) Dh170
Good Burger
Another knockout vegan burger that is made of fantastic meaty portobello mushroom patty drizzled with a choice of toppings like basil mayo, tomato, red onion and rocket leaves. Tasting nothing less than your backyard-crafted-burgers, their sun-kissed buns and crispy vegan patty can beat the meat meal.
Location: At Maiz tacos, JLT
Average cost: (for two) Dh150
Bite Me Burger CO
Bite in to their scrumptious plant-based burger that looks and tastes just like your crispy chicken patty, but is even juicier. Made with chickpea, cumin, onion, garlic, coriander, pepper, tahini sauce, pickles, lettuce and served with appetising sauce, their vegan mini-burger is also something to try.
Location: Jumeirah Park Pavillion; Gate Avenue
Average cost: (for two) Dh160
Soul Green
Just as the name signifies, Soul Green’s Red Quinoa Burger is soothing, light and nutritious. Made with quinoa and fresh beetroot, this vegan patty is layered with tasty mushroom mayonnaise and fresh leaves. Their buns are soft and gluten-free and the heavenly burger is served with their signature crisps and selection of dips.
Location: Vida Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor
Average cost: (for two) Dh 310
Wild and the Moon
This 100 per cent plant-based eatery creates food that is local, organic, cruelty-free and gluten-free with “Goodness from Mother Earth”. Their Wild Burger is clean, wholesome and healthy and is popular for its red kidney beans, rice and mushroom patty. It is served with vegan cheddar cheese, signature wild sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Average cost: (for two) Dh165