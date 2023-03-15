Top 15 places to visit in Dubai and UAE
Discover the beauty of UAE
The UAE is a global country that has emerged as one of the most popular destinations in the world. This bustling metropolis is known for its luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking skyscrapers, pristine beaches, vast deserts, and rich culture. The UAE is home to some of the world's most iconic landmarks that make for incredible photo opportunities. From the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, to the man-made islands, the Palm Jumeirah and the World Islands, the UAE has plenty of landmarks that are sure to get your followers double-tapping on your Instagram post.
The company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to its clients.
Here are a few spots reflecting UAE's architecture and attractions.
Global Village
If you're planning a trip to Dubai, be sure to add Global Village to your itinerary. This annual cultural and entertainment extravaganza is a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike. With over 90 countries represented, Global Village is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and cuisines from around the world.
From live performances by international artists to thrilling amusement park rides, there's something for everyone at Global Village. Relish delicious food from different countries, shop for unique souvenirs, and experience the rich diversity of global cultures in one place.
Whether you're travelling solo, with friends or with family, Global Village promises an unforgettable experience that you'll cherish for years to come.
Dubai Safari Park
A world-class wildlife sanctuary, offering visitors an unparalleled safari experience. Spanning over 119 hectares, the park is home to over 3,000 animals of 250 different species, including lions, tigers, giraffes, zebras, and more.
The park's main attraction is the safari drive-through, where visitors can embark on a thrilling adventure through different zones, including the African, Arabian, and Asian savannas. The park also features a range of other attractions, including a bird show and an elephant encounter.
Dubai Safari Park is committed to animal welfare and conservation, and visitors can witness the incredible work done by the park's team to protect and preserve endangered species.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
It is a stunning architectural masterpiece and a must-visit attraction in Abu Dhabi. This grand mosque is one of the largest in the world and can accommodate over 40,000 worshippers at once.
The mosque's design is a fusion of traditional Islamic architecture and modern techniques, with intricate details and stunning marble work that will leave visitors in awe. The mosque also features the world's largest hand-knotted carpet and one of the world's largest chandeliers, both of which are stunning works of art.
Visitors can take a guided tour of the mosque and learn about its history and cultural significance. The mosque is open to visitors of all faiths and is a symbol of tolerance and inclusivity.
Louvre Abu Dhabi
It is a world-class art museum, that offers visitors a unique cultural experience. The museum's architecture is a work of art in itself, with its impressive dome and stunning waterfront location.
The museum's collection features over 600 artworks and artefacts from different cultures and civilisations, spanning thousands of years. Visitors can see some of the world's most famous masterpieces, including works by Van Gogh, Monet, and Leonardo da Vinci.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi also hosts temporary exhibitions and cultural events throughout the year, making each visit a unique experience.
Hatta Lake
This lake is a stunning natural wonder located in the heart of the Hajar Mountains in Dubai. The crystal-clear waters and breathtaking mountain scenery make it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.
Visitors can enjoy a range of activities at Hatta Lake, including kayaking, swimming, and fishing. The lake is also surrounded by hiking trails that offer incredible views of the surrounding mountains and wildlife.
Hatta Lake is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, providing a peaceful retreat for those seeking a break from urban life.
Sharjah Art Museum
Labelled as a must-visit destination for art and cultural enthusiasts, located in the heart of Sharjah. The museum showcases a diverse collection of contemporary and modern art from the Arab world and beyond.
It features an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, and installations by both local and international artists. It also hosts temporary exhibitions and events throughout the year, providing visitors with an ever-changing experience.
Sharjah Art Museum is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and understanding through art, making it a unique and inspiring destination.
Dubai Frame
A massive structure that has quickly become a must-visit attraction for both tourists and residents. The Dubai Frame is a unique structure that offers a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. The 150 m high structure is made of two towers that are connected by a 93-meter-long bridge. Visitors can take an elevator to the top of the tower and walk across the bridge, offering stunning views of both old and new Dubai. On one side, visitors can see the historic Dubai Creek and the traditional neighbourhoods of Deira and Bur Dubai, while on the other side, visitors can see the modern skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road.
The Dubai Frame is not just a viewing platform; it also provides visitors with a cultural experience. The ground floor of the Dubai Frame houses an exhibition that showcases Dubai's past, present, and future.
Yas Waterworld
A world-class water park on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi that offers visitors an unforgettable day of fun and adventure. With over 40 rides, slides, and attractions, there's something for everyone at Yas Waterworld.
Visitors can experience thrilling water rides like the Bandit Bomber or relax in the lazy river or wave pool. The park also features attractions for younger children, making it a great day out for families.
In addition to its water attractions, Yas Waterworld offers a range of dining options, shops, and entertainment shows, making it a complete destination for a day out. Whether you're seeking adrenaline-fueled thrills or a fun day in the sun with family and friends, Yas Waterworld is a must-visit, when in Abu Dhabi.
La Mer Beach
A stunning beachfront destination located in Dubai. With over 2.5 kilometres of pristine white sand, crystal-clear waters, and a vibrant atmosphere, La Mer is the perfect spot for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts.
Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. The beach also features a range of restaurants, cafes, and shops, making it a complete destination for a day out.
La Mer's vibrant and colourful design, with its street art murals and contemporary architecture, adds to its unique and lively atmosphere.
Last Exit Dubai
It is a unique dining and entertainment destination. This retro-themed truck stop offers a range of food and beverage options from some of the UAE's top chefs and restaurants.
Visitors can enjoy a range of cuisines, from burgers and fries to sushi and ice cream. The truck stop's quirky design and relaxed atmosphere make it a popular spot for families and friends to gather and enjoy a meal or snack.
Last Exit Dubai also features a range of activities, including a playground for children, a climbing wall, and outdoor seating areas.
Ferrari World
Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, is a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to the UAE and for the residents who have. Located on Yas Island, this indoor theme park is the largest of its kind in the world, and it offers a unique experience that combines entertainment, education, and excitement. Ferrari World is not just a theme park, it's also an educational experience. The park is designed to showcase the history of Ferrari and its iconic cars. Visitors can explore the Ferrari Gallery, which showcases the history of the company and its most famous models. The park also features interactive exhibits that allow visitors to learn about the engineering and technology behind Ferrari's cars.
Dubai Miracle Garden
It is a unique and breathtaking attraction that's known around the world for its stunning display of flowers and plants. Located in the heart of Dubai, Miracle Garden is the world's largest flower garden and features over 45 million flowers in various shapes and colours. It is home to some of the most stunning floral displays in the world. Visitors can enjoy a variety of flower arrangements, including pyramids, hearts, and arches, all made from a vast selection of flowers. The garden also features several flower sculptures, including a life-size Emirates A380 aeroplane made entirely of flowers.
Al Bastakiya
Also known as Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Dubai, and it offers a glimpse into the city's rich cultural heritage. Known for its beautiful architecture, featuring traditional wind towers and narrow alleyways. Visitors can explore the historic houses, which have been restored to their original condition, and learn about the traditional building techniques used in the region. The neighbourhood is also home to several art galleries and museums that showcase the local culture and history.
Emirates National Auto Museum
It is a one-of-a-kind destination located in Abu Dhabi. This museum is home to one of the largest collections of cars and other vehicles in the world with over 200 cars on display.
Visitors can explore the museum's unique collection, which includes everything from classic cars to military vehicles, racing cars, and even a fleet of luxury cars owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family.
In addition to its impressive collection, the Emirates National Auto Museum also offers visitors a glimpse into the UAE's history and culture, with displays highlighting the country's Bedouin heritage and its modern development.
Dubai desert
A visit to the Dubai Desert promises an unforgettable experience, offering visitors a glimpse into the UAE's unique and stunning natural landscape. The vast desert expanse surrounding Dubai is the perfect setting for a range of outdoor activities, including desert safaris, camel rides, and dune bashing.
Visitors can explore the stunning desert scenery, witness breathtaking sunsets, and immerse themselves in Emirati culture with traditional Bedouin-style experiences like desert camping and star gazing.
The Dubai Desert offers a thrilling and unforgettable experience, providing visitors with a chance to escape the city and connect with nature. Whether you're seeking adventure or relaxation, a visit to the Dubai Desert is a must-do when in the UAE.
