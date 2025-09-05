Watch review: Titan's Jalsa embodies India’s regal artistry

India isn’t really considered a great name in the world of watchmaking. Yet, Titan — India’s biggest watch brand — is the world’s fifth-largest watchmaker, retailing in more than 25 countries, selling 15 million watches annually and serving more than 200 million customers worldwide. Now, with Jalsa, its latest creation under the Nebula banner, Titan steps onto a stage long dominated by Swiss and European maisons, presenting an evolved version of India’s first in-house flying tourbillon of true métiers d’art calibre, expressed with a distinctly Indian voice.

At first glance, Jalsa appears more like a living artefact than a watch. Crafted to mark 225 years of Jaipur’s famed Hawa Mahal, Titan has distilled centuries of cultural splendour into a piece that feels at once intimate and monumental. The dial, made of marble and hand-painted by Padma Shri Shakir Ali, bursts with life, a miniature stage where history and artistry converge, echoing Mughal finesse and Rajasthani grandeur. It is a grand miniature tableau, depicting a procession beneath the Palace of Winds. Rich natural gemstone pigments animate the royal march, each figure and architectural detail rendered with painstaking precision using centuries-old techniques. Every brushstroke seems to resonate with India’s long history of miniature artistry, rendering the dial not just decorative but also deeply narrative.

Encasing this theatre is a 43.5mm case of 18K rose gold, its lugs sculpted with fluid grace, its silhouette haloed by a glowing ring of red agate. The choice of stone is not incidental; it throbs with a warm, ceremonial energy, like embers from a sacred fire. And when turned over, the sapphire exhibition back reveals Titan’s proudest achievement: the in-house calibre 7TH2. This hand-wound flying tourbillon movement, constructed from 144 precision parts and 14 jewels, is executed with an architectural boldness that would not feel out of place in the vaults of haute horlogerie’s greatest names. The bridges are inlaid with red agate, echoing the case design, and the minute hand carries a sapphire magnifier, offering fleeting glimpses of both Shakir Ali’s brushwork and the hypnotic dance of the tourbillon itself. It is not just mechanics on display, but a performance — measured, lyrical, and eternal.

What makes Jalsa more than a watch is its rarity and intent. Limited to just 10 pieces and priced at Rs4.05 million (about Dh169,671), it is India’s proudest stride yet into the altar of haute horlogerie. But beyond its scarcity, Jalsa feels momentous because it challenges entrenched assumptions: that fine watchmaking is the preserve of Switzerland, or that Indian craftsmanship belongs only in textiles and jewellery. This ambition is underscored by Titan’s decision to put Jalsa forward as its official entry to the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) 2025, the most prestigious competition in the watchmaking world. To be present in the forum is to claim a seat at the high table — and to do so with a watch that carries both artistry and technical prowess is a statement that resonates far beyond India’s borders.

In Jalsa, Titan has not merely built a tourbillon. It has created a watch that carries the spirit of a palace, the soul of a procession, and the heartbeat of a nation, staking a claim in fine watchmaking by weaving its own distinctive stories into the language of horology.