Tips for maintaining healthy skin and hair during Ramadan

By Dhruv Sharma Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 6:21 PM

Healthy skin and hair is everyone’s right to beauty and mustn’t be compromised, even when festivities demand changes in routine. This Ramadan, let the goodness of natural ingredients do all the work so you can concentrate on detoxifying your mind and body.

Superfoods for super nourishment of skin: Drinking plain water can replenish lost moisture but drinking infused water boosts the immune system, flushes out toxins, and also keeps you energised. Similarly, moisturising the skin is essential but why keep it plain and simple when superfoods can make it invigorating and detoxifying. Superfoods like avocados are rich in natural oils and Vitamin E that are essential for keeping the skin supple and healthy. Whereas, the oldest superfood known to mankind, pomegranate is rich in antioxidants that help in cell revitalisation. Try staying true to the spirit of Ramadan by opting for body lotions and creams that come from natural ingredients.

Cleanse with care: Dedicated daily skin cleansing routine is a must, but do make smart choices because the change in sleeping patterns will show up on the skin. To avoid over-cleansing, switch to a gentle face wash that contains natural and chemical-free ingredients. Scrub once a week with paraben-free and sulphate-free formulas that ensure the removal of dead cells without dehydrating, using superfoods like turmeric.

Haircare that’s simple yet effective: Ramadan is all about embracing simplicity and if that can reflect in your beauty care regime, the switch is more than soul-satisfying. Amla or the Indian Gooseberry has been used as the basic essential for haircare for centuries. With essential fatty acids in abundance, it penetrates deep into the follicles, making the hair softer, shinier and voluminous. Rich in carotene and iron, amla also stimulates hair growth and is an elixir for hair with Vitamin C.

Tips for extra nourishment:

• To avoid dullness, dryness and limp hair, complement the haircare routine with serums. If you particularly are dealing with dry hair then a gentle combing with a serum infused with snake-oil tackles split ends and unruly strands. Keratin-infused serums work great to smoothen the hair and lend it that extra shine.

• Hair that’s exposed to blow-drying and straightening also needs extra care and you wouldn’t mind if it comes easy. Oil shampoos are finally here to the rescue as effective solutions. Opting for omega 3 fortified and fish oil-infused shampoos to combat breakage will surely save the day while walnut oil can aid in reducing hair fall.

Sharma is Product Head, Dabur

